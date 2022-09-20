Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Building on the proven technical platforms of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 motocross and enduro ranges, the exciting Heritage models are competition-focused machines designed for racing at the highest level.

Enhancing these world-renowned offroad machinery, a distinctive new look inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, together with black anodised EXCEL rims, create an understated and exclusive appearance.

Delivering true motocross and enduro performance, the Heritage models are capable of competing on a global stage as standard. Both comprehensive ranges include 2-stroke and 4-stroke models, with each one equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components to give all modern racers a decisive advantage.