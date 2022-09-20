Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Building on the proven technical platforms of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 motocross and enduro ranges, the exciting Heritage models are competition-focused machines designed for racing at the highest level.
Enhancing these world-renowned offroad machinery, a distinctive new look inspired by the Swedish heritage of the brand, together with black anodised EXCEL rims, create an understated and exclusive appearance.
Delivering true motocross and enduro performance, the Heritage models are capable of competing on a global stage as standard. Both comprehensive ranges include 2-stroke and 4-stroke models, with each one equipped with the latest technical advancements and premium components to give all modern racers a decisive advantage.
Remaining competitive in top-flight motocross and enduro, Husqvarna Motorcycles has secured 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles since Swedish racer Bill Nillson claimed the brand’s first in 1960.Honouring the racing achievements of Bill and those who followed in his successful footsteps, a limited run of motocross and enduro machines have been created with a special livery. Inspired by the racing machines of the past, the unique look celebrates and pays tribute to the rich, competitive history of Husqvarna Motorcycles.
2023 Heritage Motocross Technical Highlights
- New Husqvarna Racing heritage-inspired graphics
- New high-strength EXCEL alloy rims provide excellent durability and a premium finish
- New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
- New hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames significantly improve anti-squat behaviour
- New topology-optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight
- New throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- New FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models
- New electric start on both 2-stroke models
- New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping
- New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- New multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars
- Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
2023 Heritage Enduro Technical Highlights
- New Husqvarna Racing heritage inspired graphics
- New high-strength EXCEL alloy rims provide excellent durability and a premium finish
- A two-piece carbon fibre composite subframe weighs just over 1 kg and is a major contributor to outstanding handling and rider comfort
- WP XPLOR front forks and WP XACT rear shock for consistent damping and exceptional handling
- Two Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) maps on 4-stroke models plus Traction Control
- Two selectable ignition curves and automatic fuelling adjustment on 2-strokes
- Advanced linkage progression, shared with the Husqvarna motocross range, for optimum control and comfort
- Pankl Racing Systems 6-speed gearbox with enduro specific ratios
- Unparalleled attention to detail and high-quality components ensure an exceptional riding experience
- Class-leading Michelin Enduro tyres as used by Husqvarna Factory Racing for superior traction
To enhance the Heritage models, an extended list of Technical Accessories allows riders to improve engine performance, handling, and durability of their machine. Included in the comprehensive range of competition-focused components are triple clamps and wheelsets developed with Husqvarna Factory Racing, together with exhaust systems, sprockets, and protective parts.
Exciting new lines added to the Apparel Collection include a premium Moto-10 Spherical Railed Helmet and Origin Shirt. Both are designed to match the distinctive Heritage machines with comfort, safety, and style.
Characterised by the unique new look, matching blue seat cover, and black EXCEL rims, the Heritage models are available from now onwards worldwide in limited numbers at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.
For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News
or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html
Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK
Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews>
Facebook: @superbikenews
Click here for more info on Arai Helmets
Click here for more info on Xena Security