Husqvarna Motorcycles Reveals 2022 Vitpilen And Svartpilen Range

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce the availability of the 2022 Vitpilen and Svartpilen range – exciting street models that combine ground-breaking, instantly-recognisable design with class-leading features and technology. Each of the dynamic single-cylinder trio – the Svartpilen 125, Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 – boasts new graphics for 2022.

The Svartpilen 125 combines intelligent design with high-end componentry. Like its larger capacity stablemates, the motorcycle features WP suspension, ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS. The fuel-injected 125 cc single-cylinder engine is EURO 5-compliant and packaged in a light, compact chassis for the optimum power-to-weight ratio, making it a perfect performer in the urban environment and beyond. Light, compact and agile as well as A1 licence-compliant, the Svartpilen 125 is perfect for new or younger riders looking to sharpen their skills and build confidence in style.

Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in the urban environment and out of town. The strong and tractable 373 cc, 44 hp single-cylinder EURO 5-compliant engine, streel trellis frame, low weight and high-performance WP APEX suspension combine to make a machine that is capable and manageable. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes. Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres add to its rugged looks and offer exceptional grip on a wide variety of terrain.

The Vitpilen 401 shares the Svartpilen 401’s 373 cc, 44 hp single-cylinder EURO 5-compliant engine, giving it the same wide-ranging ability both in and out of town. A dynamic chassis, easy ergonomics and low weight make for an engaging ride while the WP APEX suspension guarantee instant rider feedback. The Vitpilen 401 also benefits from ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS for outstanding stopping power, as well as Easy Shift for clutchless gear changes. With its smart, striking finish and design, the Vitpilen 401 shows its true colours for 2022.

The new graphics of the Vitpilen and Svartpilen models enhance their stunning appearance and reflect the progressive mix of modern thinking and classic design informed by the brand’s Swedish heritage.

Technical highlights:

Striking new graphics highlight the progressive design

EURO 5 emission compliant

High-strength steel trellis frame

Reliable and efficient single-cylinder engine

State-of-the-art Easy Shift function and ride-by-wire throttle (Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401)

Premium build quality and finish

LED headlight and taillight

Lightweight and nimble handling

High-quality components and technology fitted standard

Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Street Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalised look with protective items that assure the highest levels of safety and comfort.

The 2022 Vitpilen and Svartpilen range is available now at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.