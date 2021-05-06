Husqvarna Motorcycles to offer electric scooter as part of its E-Mobility range of zero emission two-wheelers for urban riders.

Broadening e-mobility offerings for a smarter future.

Following the recent announcement of its move into E-Mobility and the E-Pilen Concept electric motorcycle, Husqvarna Motorcycles unveils the Vektorr Concept, an eco-friendly offering that brings the future of personal urban transport into the present.

The Vektorr Concept is the first electric scooter ever produced by Husqvarna Motorcycles and is aimed squarely at the urban commuter who demands a compact, stylish and effective personal transport solution to fit their busy lifestyle. Styled and ridden like a conventional scooter, the Vektorr Concept will deliver a top speed of 45 km/h and offer a range of up to 95 km.

Alongside the E-Pilen Concept, the Vektorr Concept offers a tantalising vision of what Husqvarna Motorcycles’ move into electric urban mobility will look like. Progressive, innovative, stylish and unique, these values will be applied across the E-Mobility range.

Customers can get an exclusive glimpse of the Husqvarna Motorcycles E-Pilen Concept and Vektorr Concept at the PIERER Mobility AG special exhibition in the KTM Motohall in Mattighofen, Austria.

The Bltz Concept will also be on display at the exhibition. It makes convenient, clean travel easy with a stand-up scooter that can be folded up and carried, for example indoors or onto public transport. The rider stands on the Bltz Concept, which offers rapid transit from A to B in busy city environments in a noise and emissions-free package.

Development of the E-Mobility range is well-advanced and reflects the forward-thinking innovation that has seen Husqvarna Motorcycles set benchmarks for quality, aesthetics and performance for more than a century.

The expansion into E-Mobility is also reflected in an expanded dealer network. Husqvarna Motorcycles is actively searching for qualified dealers in large metropolitan areas in Europe, focusing on Spain, France, Italy and Germany. All interested dealers can use the become a dealer form on the Husqvarna Motorcycles website.

Have a closer look at the electric line-up here.

