Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils 2023 Minicycle Motocross Range

Three Competition-Focused Machines Continue To Set The Standard For Youth Racing Across The Globe.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to unveil its minicycle motocross range for 2023 with race-tested MAXXIS tyres and a fresh new look leading the changes to TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 models. Designed for the highest levels of competition, each 2-stroke machine continues to feature the latest technology and premium components, which ensures aspiring young racers have the greatest chance of success on the race track.

The perfect entry-level machine for youngsters looking to step into the exciting world of motocross, the TC 50 is a pure competition motorcycle equipped with high quality components and the latest in 2-stroke technology. With easily adjustable, best-in-class WP suspension, waved brake discs, and an advanced chassis designed specifically for youth racers, the TC 50 is a complete racing machine.

Benefitting from the most upgrades in Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 minicycle line-up is the TC 65. In addition to the new MAXXIS MX-ST tyres and revised graphics, it features new floating brake calipers from Formula, together with a proven 198 mm front wave disc and 180 mm rear disc, for superior stopping power. Completing the list of improvements to the TC 65 are new clutch and brake components for reduced wear and maximum durability, which help make the TC 65 the most advanced 65cc minicycle on the market today.

The TC 85 continues to bridge the gap between the smallest motocross models and the full-size machines available. Already at the top of its class in terms of high-quality components, performance, and handling, the 85cc model is now fitted with MAXXIS MX-ST tyres, which give all young riders an enhanced riding experience. Striking new graphics complete the changes for this competition-focused machine in 2023.

2023 Technical Highlights:

Striking new white, grey, and yellow TC 85, TC 65, and TC 50 graphics underline Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish heritage

New MAXXIS MAXXCROSS MX-ST tyres for all models ensure exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction

All models deliver unrivalled engine performance and rideability

Easily adjustable WP XACT forks with AER technology and XACT PDS monoshock ensure optimal performance and low weight

Confidence-inspiring ergonomics and a high-grip seat cover for comfort and control

New Formula clutch assembly on the TC 65 for improved action and durability

New larger rear disc and brake components from Formula for enhanced TC 65 stopping power

NEKEN tapered aluminium handlebars ensure optimised ergonomics for TC 65 and TC 50

Roller actuated TC 85 throttle assembly for a smoother action in all conditions

Black Excel rims and CNC-machined hubs guarantee low unsprung weight and greater stability on TC 85

To further enhance performance and personalise all minicycle machines, the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories range offers a high-quality selection of engine and chassis upgrade options. In addition, youth racers can ride in style thanks to the comprehensive Functional Offroad Apparel Collection. Featuring items such as the Kids Railed Helmet, Kids Strata Goggles, and Kids Railed Shirt, all clothing is performance-focused ensuring both comfort and protection for riders of all ages and abilities.

The 2023 minicycles motocross line-up will be available worldwide from May onwards at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availabilities may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

