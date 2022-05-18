Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils Its New Generation Of Motocross Machinery

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Designed from the ground up with innovative engineering techniques, the FC and TC motocross models continue to outperform the competition.

Continuing to deliver true motocross performance, the all-new 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TC and FC models further enhance the on-track riding experiences of all riders. Highly capable of competing at the highest levels of racing as standard, technical advancements across the five-motorcycle-strong range include new engines, suspension, frames, swingarms, and bodywork. Each of the 2-stroke and 4-stroke machines have received tailored developments for maximum performance.

Strengthening their positions as the leading 2-strokes on the market, the TC 125 and TC 250 are now equipped with Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) and E-Start as standard. The throttle body fuel injection system ensures class-leading power and rideability, as well as enhancing reliability and lowering overall running costs. Both machines are now easily started with the simple press of a button. These significant enhancements underline the continued evolution of these popular models, which set the benchmark for premium motocross machinery in the highly competitive 2-stroke sector.

The 2023 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by all-new 4-stroke engines that are designed to be faster, lighter, and play a vital role in enhancing overall handling. Utilising the latest technology and electronic rider aids, these models remain at the forefront of motocross machinery development alongside the FC 450, which features a revised and repositioned engine to improve mass centralisation.

All machines in the motocross line-up are engineered to outperform the competition. Expertly assembled with high quality components for enhanced performance, reliability, and customisation, the FC and TC models are equipped with WP suspension for unsurpassed comfort and straight-line stability. The new WP XACT 48 mm front forks offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping thanks to an improved hydrostop. In addition, the WP XACT rear shock is designed with a refined main piston for improved comfort and features tool-free adjusters for fast setting changes. Complete with ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tyres, each model is equipped with a map select switch for selectable engine maps and a personalised riding experience.

What is new for 2023:

New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

New hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames significantly improve anti-squat behaviour

New topology-optimised die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

New throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

New FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models

New electric start on both 2-stroke models

New aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

New multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric start powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories and Apparel accompanies the release of all 2023 TC and FC machines. Included within the collection of high-quality components designed to improve performance and reliability are wheels, triple clamps, an exhaust, as well as many protective parts. For comfort, safety, and style, the Apparel Collection ensures riders of all abilities are fully equipped for every ride. Offering a full head-to-toe range that includes protective equipment and riding gear for all racers, all designs truly compliment Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2023 TC and FC models.

The 2023 motocross range is available worldwide from now onwards at all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

