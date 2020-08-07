Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 Review. A stylish, super quick road motorcycle!

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 road bike.

It is a very stylish, modern and unique motorcycle with a powerful single cylinder engine, producing a whopping 73 bhp, and it accelerates like a jet fighter!

This motorbike; marketed as an urban bike, is equally at home on the winding country lanes!

We look at how it rides, accelerates, the basic specs and fuel economy, and tell you everything you need to know, to make an informed buying decision.

Find out what we think of this stunning motorcycle.