Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 Review. The most powerful single cylinder production motorbike in the world!

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vswuoiI81xU

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 road motorcycle. It has THE most powerful single cylinder production engine in the world!

We put it through its paces and give it a thorough review (until we get moved on by security!).

The Husky is an extremely good looking, contemporary motorcycle and it’s a work of art! This one has the Akrapovič exhaust, and it sounds awesome!

We look at the handling, ride, acceleration, brakes, fuel economy, looks styling and how well it would fit different sized riders.

Well worth a watch just for the beauty of this bike.

