Hyundai Confirmed As Official Safety Car For Worldsbk Until 2023

This contract renewal will see Hyundai as the WorldSBK Official Car and Safety Car for two additional seasons.

Hyundai Motor and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership until 2023 which started in 2019. The South Korean manufacturer has been the Official Car and Safety Car of the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship for three seasons and is providing a fleet of vehicles dedicated to guaranteeing everyone’s safety on track. Hyundai’s safety cars play an important role during the race weekend and without them WorldSBK wouldn’t be able to go racing. Safety cars plays a key role for FIM Officials to assess track conditions and to provide medical staff the quickest way to get to an incident in the safest possible way.

Hyundai went one step further in their partnership with the Championship when they introduced the Hyundai N-spired Rider award in 2020, rewarding the rider who gains the most positions in Race 1 and Race 2 throughout the season with Chaz Davies winning in its first season. It gives the Championship one more award for the riders to fight for as the 2021 winner will be rewarded with a limited edition of the i30 N Project C car.

Hyundai also offers to the SBK® fans attending the Rounds the opportunity to experience the N Brand models through on-site test drives. With its fan-focused paddock experience, the fastest production bike Championship is the perfect place for Hyundai to demonstrate its vehicles with test drives. Alongside the N-models exhibition, Hyundai also host hospitality and various activities for the fans attending WorldSBK events.

Founded in 1967, Hyundai has grown to become one of the largest multinational companies in the world. With its headquarters in South Korea and subsidiaries throughout the automotive industry, they are highly influential and are a strong supporter of the sporting world. Having been involved in many racing events including FIA World Rally Championship, Nürburgring 24 Hours and TCR, Hyundai is the perfect match to partner WorldSBK as its Official Car and Safety Car supplier.



Till Wartenberg, Vice President & Head of N Brand Management & Motorsport sub-division, Hyundai Motor Company:

“We have been the official vehicle sponsor for WorldSBK since 2019 and we are proud to be able to provide high performance vehicles as well as other exciting Hyundai cars for the operation of WorldSBK.

But we are also very pleased to provide motorsport and motorbike fans attending the races the unique experience of our high-performance brand N.

We expect more exciting years through the partnership with WorldSBK in the future to come.”

Francesco Valentino, Head of WorldSBK Commercial & Marketing:

“We are happy to continue our partnership with Hyundai until 2023. Since we started working together in 2019, they have provided us with the best possible vehicles for the safety car, which is essential for racing to happen. We are also delighted for WorldSBK fans to have the opportunity to test Hyundai N brand models during our events. We look forward to keep working with the Hyundai team and bring the partnership one step further!”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security

Click here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here