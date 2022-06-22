Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Norton Motorcycles is back: Iconic British motorcycle brand opens order books for re-engineered V4SV.

Norton Motorcycles has today announced the opening of order books for the highly anticipated and re-engineered V4SV.

The track inspired bike will be produced at Norton’s new multi-million-pound factory in Solihull, Birmingham, and is the first bike to roll off the production line, since the company was taken over by TVS Motor Company in April 2020.

This exciting news comes following the recent announcement that Norton has received £100 million investment from TVS, which has enabled the brand to build a state-of-the-art headquarters, introduce entirely new engineering and quality control processes, create hundreds of jobs in the local community and start building the most talented design team in motorcycling.

Last week, Norton also won significant funding through a government scheme, allowing it to commence its electrification journey. The funding win is a clear example of the commitment to innovation inherent in the new Norton and will move the company in an exciting and sustainable direction.

“It is a hugely proud moment to announce that customers can now buy the re-engineered V4SV. I would like to thank the Norton team, customers and fans for their continued support for joining us on this journey in bringing Norton and V4SV to life,” said Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles.

“We have made monumental strides since TVS took over just over two years ago.

“We have seen the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art facility, the introduction of an entirely new engineering and quality control process, the creation of new jobs, and now the launch of the re-engineered V4SV.

“Norton has always been and will always remain a design lead brand, which is why this bike is undoubtedly the most beautiful on the market.

“It’s more than just looks, though. It is the ultimate British superbike, a bike that will excite riders from the moment they get on, to the moment they get off.

“However, this is just the beginning for us when it comes to taking this iconic brand forward.”

Two years of Norton and TVS

Norton has detailed the huge strides the brand has made since TVS took over.

A new home

TVS acquired Norton Motorcycles in April 2020 and immediately set about breathing life, and investment, back into the iconic marque. Within 18 months of ownership, and against a backdrop of challenging pandemic conditions, that commitment saw the opening of a brand-new headquarters in Solihull, right at the heart of the UK’s automotive hub.

The 7,300 sqm state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is the most advanced in Norton’s 124-year history and has transformed the way the business works, uniting production, R&D, quality control and the leadership team together under one roof, with the capacity to deliver up to 8,000 motorcycles per year.

Electrification

Last week, the iconic British motorcycle brand was awarded funding by Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) 19, an initiative which aims to assist businesses in the automotive sector in advancing their low-carbon offering while helping to accelerate the UK towards a net-zero automotive future.

Norton is the lead company in a consortium which won a competitive process to revolutionise sustainable personal transportation.

The 30-month project, Zero Emission Norton, which will see Norton work with specialist partners to develop world-class technology and products that will enhance the UK supply chain for all the critical components in electric vehicle (EV) technology including batteries, motors, chassis, cooling oils and vehicle to home chargers.

Zero Emissions Norton is expected to create a significant number of jobs in the UK in manufacturing and R&D as well as upskilling existing staff to be capable of electric motorcycle engineering.

Focus on quality

To achieve the levels of quality and performance that are expected from a prestigious marque, Norton has invested heavily in a dedicated quality team. Over the last two years, that team has scrutinised over 20,000 parts, using both hand and advanced technologies, to ensure they’re of the highest quality and suitable to be used on any Norton.

Norton has also taken the precision behind its engine development to the next level. Currently, there are two master engine builders who are responsible for every engine that is produced.

In addition, Norton has installed a testing and development team which is there to ensure new models are put through a rigorous testing regime before customers ride them.

Also, to ensure uncompromised levels of quality, handling and power on the road, the testing and development team has taken the V4SV through extensive and repeated testing at Norton’s trusted pave track in the UK, made up of cobbled stones and varied surfaces.

Design integrity

Using innovative techniques including 3D printing and virtual reality, the design team has been able to expedite a design and development methodology which blends the best of the iconic brand with the modern technology. That design team is due to grow by 75% over the next 12 months to ensure the re-engineered and future models are worthy of the Norton name.

New jobs generated

As well as investing in the facilities, Norton has invested significantly in its team. Norton has created hundreds of jobs, with a further 250-300 direct jobs and another 500-800 indirect in the supply chain predicted over the next three years.

Part of the job expansion also includes growing the apprenticeship programme with local education industries to provide career opportunities for the local community.

V4SV

Prices for V4SV will start from £44,000 with Norton prioritising the deposit orders placed before the company was acquired.

The re-engineered V4SV is available in two colour options: Carbon and Manx Silver.

The Manx Silver option is finished in striking silver bodywork with red and carbon pinstripes, a black front number board and red OZ Racing forged aluminium wheels.

The V4SV Carbon option features exposed carbon fibre body work finish and carbon fibre BST wheels for reduced weight and unrivalled response.

Both Norton V4SV colour options feature carbon fibre fuel tank and body work, a TIG-welded aluminium tube frame handcrafted and polished to a mirror finish, and a Union Jack on the tail of the motorcycle.

To offer the ultimate superbike experience, each model is powered by a liquid-cooled 1200cc, 72-degree V4 engine, and optimised in-house to produce 185bhp at 12,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 9,000rpm. Also fitted is a full-colour 6-inch TFT display, quickshift and autoblipper system, multiple engine modes, LED lighting, a keyless ignition system and sophisticated lean-angle sensitive traction-control.

To register your interest visit: nortonmotorcycles.com/range/v4sv/

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security