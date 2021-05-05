Iddon Sets The Pace On Snetterton Return As Testing Continues For Bennetts Bsb Contenders

Christian Iddon set the early pace in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship Official Test at Snetterton today, as the VisionTrack Ducati rider waited until the final moments of the second session to post his best lap, which put him 0.166s ahead of rival Tommy Bridewell.

There was no track action yesterday due to the weather conditions, however the morning started with a busy opening 30-minute session for the teams and riders as Iddon topped the times ahead of FHO Racing BMW’s Peter Hickman and Danny Buchan on the SYNETIQ BMW.

As the conditions continued to improve at the Norfolk circuit, the riders headed out for their second 30-minute session of the day with Buchan setting the fastest lap after ten minutes from teammate Andrew Irwin and Hickman.

The session was briefly red flagged when Joe Francis crashed out at Palmer, and when the action got underway again Tarran Mackenzie was down at Nelson, however he was able to return to the pitlane with the McAMS Yamaha.

As the final ten minutes counted down, Kyle Ryde edged to the top with Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW; holding a 0.218s advantage over Andrew Irwin and Buchan with Ryan Vickers and Hickman holding the top five positions.

However, Bridewell surged back to the top for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team, putting him 0.191s ahead of Ryde as Iddon began his final run of the session.

Iddon’s best time came with less than a minute remaining on the clock and that put him 0.166s ahead of Bridewell as the two Ducatis locked out the top two positions ahead of the BMW charge which was led by Buchan.

Ryde held fourth position ahead of Hickman, whilst Glenn Irwin narrowly held off his brother for sixth place with Xavi Forés posting the eighth fastest time. Vickers was able to remain in the top ten in ninth place as Lee Jackson completed the top ten for FS-3 Kawasaki.

The rain returned for the third session and teams chose to end the day early in preparation for tomorrow’s final day of testing at Snetterton, before the championship moves on to the next Official Test on May 19 at Oulton Park.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Snetterton Official Test, Combined Times Day 2:

Christian Iddon (VisionTrack Ducati) 1m:49.162s Tommy Bridewell (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +0.166s Danny Buchan (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.298s Kyle Ryde (Rich Energy OMG Racing BMW) +0.357s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) +0.413s Glenn Irwin (Honda Racing) +0.486s Andrew Irwin (SYNETIQ BMW) +0.575s Xavi Forés (FHO Racing BMW) +0.658s Ryan Vickers (RAF Regular & Reserve Kawasaki) +0.694s Lee Jackson (FS-3 Kawasaki) +1.081s

Christian Iddon, VisionTrack Ducati

“In the first session I didn’t have a lot of feeling to start with, but I think that was just the nature of the track conditions after a lot of rain yesterday and it was the same for everyone. In the second session, the times were much faster and it felt much better. We have been trying to continue working where we finished at Silverstone – we have a plan we are sticking to, and so far we have been quick and the bike feels good.

“We have a lot to work through, but we know we have a good base in our pocket. We are going to keep working and hopefully improving some more in the next sessions as this track has a bit of everything, so we can evaluate a lot of areas. I want to do some more work on tyre life and that was what we worked on at the Silverstone test too, and hopefully we can finish here tomorrow in a good place ready for the next test.”

