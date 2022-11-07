Improved Touring Performance For Tracer 7 & Tracer 7 Gt

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Yamaha’s TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT benefit from a comprehensive range of technical changes that are designed to provide an even more versatile and rewarding riding experience.

Driven by Yamaha’s too friendly EU5 CP2 engine with its torque-rich power delivery, these extremely agile long-distance Sport Tourers are known for their thrilling performance. Both models receive a number of refinements and upgrades, while the TRACER 7 GT is even more richly equipped with additional features for enhanced touring capabilities.

5-inch connected TFT meter

Both the TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT have been upgraded with new TFT meter giving smartphone connectivity. The new 5-inch colour screen provides the rider with key information in a clear, stylish and easy to understand format. The new system gives a choice of two screen themes. The ‘Touring’ screen displays information in a functional and conventional analogue style, while the ‘Street’ screen has a more stylish and contemporary feel.

Both bikes are equipped with a Communication Control Unit (CCU) that enables riders to link their smartphone with the machine using Yamaha’s free MyRide app using Bluetooth®. Once connected the rider can view information on incoming calls, emails and messages on the TFT meter.

New handlebar switch clusters with an ergonomic design enable the rider to operate the new meter with ease and select screen mode and more.

Improved braking performance

Accompanied by updated front forks, the TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT are fitted with larger dual 298mm front disc brakes that provide excellent stopping power and feel in any situation – whether on an urban commute or being ridden through the Alpine environment. The updated front forks feature revised settings for a more balanced and versatile ride, and a new unified full adjustability system makes setting them up easier.

TRACER 7 GT exclusive new features

More versatile than ever

As well as the new connected 5-inch TFT meter, larger disc brakes and refined front suspension it shares with the TRACER 7, the GT model is also equipped with a wide range of luxury and comfort equipment designed to provide the Sport Touring rider with an even more attractive ‘ready-to-go’ package.

20-litre hard side cases

Whether you’re travelling or commuting, the 20-litre hard side cases offer the ideal capacity without compromising the bike’s compact dimensions and aggressive good looks. Available in a diverse range of colors, their slim and robust design perfectly complements the TRACER 7 GT’s dynamic style.

Touring Screen

92mm higher and 70mm wider than previously, the GT’s new Touring Screen gives enhanced wind protection on long-distance rides. Made with unbreakable and scratch-resistant polycarbonate, the new screen ensures maximum riding comfort with reduced noise – together with enhanced wind and weather protection.

Comfort Seat

Specially designed seat providing improved riding comfort for the rider and passenger when touring. Featuring dual-material skin with contrasting stitching, as well as different foam density zones for comfortable seating – and an integrated TRACER logo.

Side Tank Pads

Made from high density rubber, the side tanks pads increase grip and rider comfort whilst protecting the tank from scratches. The design is inspired by the Roads of Life philosophy, the concept behind Yamaha’s Sport Touring models.

Rear Carrier

The addition of the rear carrier as standard on the TRACER 7 GT is intended to provide even more rigidity and frame stiffness. As an extra benefit the passenger will have improved grip while sitting on the pillion position.

Colouring

TRACER 7 will be available in Midnight Black, Icon Performance and Redline.

TRACER 7 GT will be available in Icon Performance, Phantom Blue and Midnight Black with dedicated GT-graphics.

TRACER 7 GT Key Features

Equipped with Premium Genuine Yamaha Accessories

5-inch colour TFT Meter

Smartphone connectivity

Larger diameter front disc brakes

Refined adjustable front suspension

20L City Side Cases

Touring Screen

Comfort Seat

USB A in cockpit

Rear Carrier included

Side Tank Pads

Compact half fairing with aggressive twin headlight face

Thrilling torque-rich 690cc CP2 engine, EURO5 compliant

Pre-wired for quickshifter

Lightest in class

Commanding riding position with comfortable ergonomics

17-litre fuel tank gives long range autonomy

Compact LED flashers, integrated in handguards

Rear carrier for increased passenger comfort & frame rigidity

TRACER 7 Key Features

New 5-inch colour TFT Meter

Smartphone connectivity

Larger diameter front disc brakes

Refined adjustable front suspension

USB A in cockpit

Compact half fairing with aggressive twin headlight face

Thrilling torque-rich 690cc CP2 engine, EURO5 compliant

Pre-wired for quickshifter

Lightest in class

Aerodynamic screen with single-handed adjustment

Commanding riding position with comfortable ergonomics

Contoured dual seat for rider and passenger comfort

17-litre fuel tank gives long range autonomy

Compact LED flashers, integrated in handguards

TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT availability and price<

Deliveries and prices vary per region, so please contact the national Yamaha distributor for full information.

Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Sport Touring Riding Gear

Yamaha has developed a range of kits and individual Genuine Accessories that enable the TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT owner to easily personalize their motorcycle.

Customers can order the kits and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

Developed to complement the Sport Touring range of motorcycles, Yamaha’s riding gear line includes comfortable Touring equipment, ranging from textile multi-season gear to urban-fit jeans.

MyGarage app

Yamaha’s MyGarage app is the quick and easy way for customers to build a virtual TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT with a range of Genuine Accessories while sitting at home through their smartphone or laptop. The free app allows users to add and remove accessories to create their ideal TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT, and the finished result can be viewed in 3D from every angle.

MyGarage takes the guesswork out of choosing which accessories to fit, and to make things even easier the customer’s final selection can be emailed to their chosen Yamaha dealer who will fit the selected Genuine Accessories to the new TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT.

For full information on Yamaha Genuine Accessories and Apparel or MyGarage please visit www.yamaha-motor.eu

MyRide

Yamaha’s free MyRide app gives TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT riders the chance to get more enjoyment and information out of every ride. Available for iOS and Android devices, it tracks and stores every route covered, and enables users to create their own story and add pictures which can be shared on social media. MyRide also allows users to review all riding statistics including total distance, elevation, top speed, average speed, acceleration and lean angle to compare with fellow riders.

