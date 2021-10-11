In Stock Now… Beast Floor Lock And Adaptor

Beast Floor Lock
The all-in-one Beast security solution.
The Beast ground anchor is an extra strong bolt-down anchor.
• Resists all forms of mechanical
attack including angle grinders
• Fits 22mm chain
• Hardened steel body
• Includes 3 keys
• Key replacement service
Beast Chain
Oxford’s largest and strongest chain, ever.
The Beast chain weighs in at 12kg with 22mm links that wouldn’t look out of place on a ship anchor.
• Available in 1.5m & 2m lengths
• Resists angle grinder attack
• 22mm diameter chain links
Oxford Beast Floor Lock Adaptor
Already own a Beast Lock? Convert it to a Beast Floor Lock with the Beast Floor Lock Adaptor.
Key Features
• Resists all forms of mechanical attack including angle grinders
• Extra strong bolt-down anchor
• Sold Secure Motorcycle DIAMOND approved
• Use in combination with the Beast Lock (LK120) and Beast Chain (LK126 or LK127) – sold separately
