In Stock Now… Beast Floor Lock And AdaptorBeast Floor Lock
The all-in-one Beast security solution.
The Beast ground anchor is an extra strong bolt-down anchor.
• Resists all forms of mechanical
attack including angle grinders
• Fits 22mm chain
• Hardened steel body
• Includes 3 keys
• Key replacement service

Beast Chain
Oxford’s largest and strongest chain, ever.
The Beast chain weighs in at 12kg with 22mm links that wouldn’t look out of place on a ship anchor.
• Available in 1.5m & 2m lengths
• Resists angle grinder attack
• 22mm diameter chain links

In Stock Now… Beast Floor Lock And AdaptorOxford Beast Floor Lock Adaptor
Already own a Beast Lock? Convert it to a Beast Floor Lock with the Beast Floor Lock Adaptor.

Key Features
• Resists all forms of mechanical attack including angle grinders
• Extra strong bolt-down anchor
• Sold Secure Motorcycle DIAMOND approved
• Use in combination with the Beast Lock (LK120) and Beast Chain (LK126 or LK127) – sold separately

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Follow us on social media:
Instagram: @superbikenews
Twitter: @sbknews
Facebook: @superbikenews

In Stock Now… Beast Floor Lock And Adaptor

SBN Directory - add your motorcycle related business here

Arai QuanticClick here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Biker T-shirts UKClick here for more info and to buy Biker T-Shirts

Gridgirlsheader-1Grid Girls UK

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here SBK News Syndication

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR