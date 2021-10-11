In Stock Now… Beast Floor Lock And Adaptor

Beast Floor Lock

The all-in-one Beast security solution.

The Beast ground anchor is an extra strong bolt-down anchor.

• Resists all forms of mechanical

attack including angle grinders

• Fits 22mm chain

• Hardened steel body

• Includes 3 keys

• Key replacement service

Beast Chain

Oxford’s largest and strongest chain, ever.

The Beast chain weighs in at 12kg with 22mm links that wouldn’t look out of place on a ship anchor.

• Available in 1.5m & 2m lengths

• Resists angle grinder attack

• 22mm diameter chain links

Oxford Beast Floor Lock Adaptor

Already own a Beast Lock? Convert it to a Beast Floor Lock with the Beast Floor Lock Adaptor.

Key Features

• Resists all forms of mechanical attack including angle grinders

• Extra strong bolt-down anchor

• Sold Secure Motorcycle DIAMOND approved

• Use in combination with the Beast Lock (LK120) and Beast Chain (LK126 or LK127) – sold separately

