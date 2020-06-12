Inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup Cancelled due to Coronavirus Pandemic.

Yamaha Motor Europe has been forced to cancel the maiden edition of the 2020 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, but plans to go ahead with the series in 2021.

The highly anticipated Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup was set to run alongside eight rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship in 2020, following a collaboration between Yamaha Motor Europe, FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) supported by JiR (Japan Italy Racing).

Unfortunately, travel restrictions and the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols, which would have impacted heavily on the coaching aspect that is so important to young riders taking their first steps on the world stage, together with concerns over increased personnel at WorldSBK rounds were major factors in the difficult decision to cancel the series for this year. Despite this, Yamaha is committed to running the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup at its full 36-grid capacity during the 2021 season.

Aimed at riders from 12 years of age, the championship will provide an ideal, cost-effective first step onto the world stage, with each entrant provided with Yamaha’s race-winning R3 bike, as well as Pirelli tyres, coaching and technical assistance, full race kit and paddock attire.

More information on the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup will follow, with registration expected to open shortly.

Andrea Dosoli: Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“It is with great regret that we have had to make the decision to cancel the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU FIM European Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic. Restrictions introduced to combat the coronavirus pandemic are being eased by countries at a different rate, which could result in some overseas competitors being unable to travel to races due to travel restrictions imposed by their own or other government bodies. In addition the necessary COVID-19 safety protocols would be difficult to implement for such a large group of riders, and the requirement for social distancing would impact negatively on the coaching and mentoring philosophy that it is such an important part of the series. It is for these reasons we made the decision to cancel the series this year and instead focus on preparing for 2021, when we hope to enjoy a full season of racing.”

Gregorio Lavilla: DWO Executive Director Sporting and Organisation depts

“It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the bLU cRU European Cup for 2020. This exciting new initiative to harness young talent and nurture them whilst on the world stage was a great opportunity to help young talent flourish. The large portion of overseas riders could face varying travel restrictions, whilst social distancing requirements would hinder their progress as young riders at a crucial part of their careers, what with mentors and coaching being such a huge part of the initiative. However, there are plans underway for 2021, to add this spectacle to the WorldSBK schedule, which will bring great racing and also allow riders to learn their craft on some of the world’s most iconic race circuits.”