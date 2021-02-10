Indian Motorcycle Celebrates 100 Years Of Chief With Completely Reimagined Indian Chief Lineup.

Combining Lean & Mean Minimalism with Modern Technology, Three New Chief Models Pay Homage to the Past, While Embracing the Future

In 1921 Indian Motorcycle unveiled the iconic Indian Chief, one of the most historic and influential motorcycles of all time. Now, in celebration of 100 years, America’s First Motorcycle Company is unleashing three new, totally reimagined Indian Chief models for its new lineup. Combining iconic, American V-twin style with modern performance and technology, Indian Motorcycle designed the new Chief with a simplistic and mechanical aesthetic that pays homage to the glory days of American motorcycling.

All based on a timeless, simplistic steel-tube frame and powered by Indian Motorcycle’s powerful Thunderstroke motor, the new Indian Chief Dark Horse, Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse and Indian Super Chief Limited offer three unique takes on the classic American V-twin, each appealing to a slightly different rider.

The new Chief provides a stripped-down riding experience where power, minimalism and attitude lead the way. It reaches back to the glory days of American V-twins when hitting the road to nowhere, with good friends and only the essentials, was the stuff of legends. Then there’s the new Chief Bobber Dark Horse. With bulky tires wrapped around spoke wheels, a muscled-up front end and a solo bobber seat, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse pays stylistic homage to the classic post-war era V-twins, bobbed and chopped by military veterans and blue-collar rebels, intent on breaking the mould. And finally, Indian Motorcycle offers the Super Chief, Limited with saddlebags and a windshield, it offers a bit more versatility and begs riders for longer miles and even bolder escapes.

“The Indian Chief is a truly iconic motorcycle and what better way to celebrate its 100th birthday than unleashing an entirely new Indian Chief lineup,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Motorcycles. “These bikes capture the mechanical simplicity and attitude of classic American V-twins, yet bring it all forward with modern sophistication and features. We could not be more thrilled to bring this new platform into our lineup.”

The new Indian Chief lineup marks the intersection of simplicity and power. Mechanical and simple, Chief models are based on a classic steel welded tube frame. The lineup features a 15.1-litre fuel tank, bobbed rear fender, dual outboard preload-adjustable rear shocks, dual exhaust, LED lighting, keyless ignition, and Pirelli Night Dragon tires. Along with cruise control, Chief riders can adjust throttle response by selecting one of three ride modes: sport, standard or tour.

Featuring a short wheelbase of 1626 mm, a low seat height of 662 mm and a wet weight as low as 304 kg, the Indian Chief lineup inspires confidence and is approachable for any rider. The Chief’s conventional 46mm front forks with 132 mm of travel, 28.5-degree lean angle, and comfortable ergonomics, create a capable machine for even the most technical of ride routes.

“We wanted to capture a timeless look that never goes out of style, and looks beautiful whether naked or fully dressed,” said Ola Stenegard, Director, Industrial Design for Indian Motorcycle. “We also wanted to keep it simple enough to allow riders’ imaginations to take flight with personalisation options and possibilities. Ultimately, this is a bike that evokes emotion with simple mechanical styling and raw American muscle. It’s a pure riding machine.”

The Indian Chief trim levels are detailed as follows:

Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, Super Chief Limited

Powering all premium Chief models is Indian Motorcycle’s Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) engine with 162 Nm of torque. ABS is standard, while premium finishes set these bikes apart and further showcase the craftsmanship and attention to detail. Each Chief and Chief Bobber Dark Horse model packs further attitude with premium gloss black finishes, while the Super Chief Limited touts premium chrome finishes.

Additionally, each model delivers a premium experience with its industry-first, 101 mm round RIDE COMMAND system. Riders can operate the RIDE COMMAND system through grip controls or via the digital IPS touchscreen display. Riders can cycle through multiple interfaces, including two different gauge configurations, bike and ride information, and turn-by-turn navigation. If using a wireless helmet communicator, riders can control their music within the RIDE COMMAND system once their phone is paired via Bluetooth or USB. Riders can also access phone information, including recent calls, contacts, number pad and text message history. When connected, incoming calls will appear and can be accepted or declined directly through the RIDE COMMAND system.

With three styles, riders can select the Chief model and trim to their preference, including:

Chief Dark Horse

The Indian Chief Dark Horse features stripped-down, mechanical styling highlighted by drag handlebars, 19-inch cast wheels, mid-mount foot controls, a slim headlight bucket and a solo bobber seat. The Chief Dark Horse is offered in Black Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke and Stealth Gray.

Chief Bobber Dark Horse

Mini-ape hanger handlebars paired with forward foot controls provide a more upright and commanding riding position. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse sits on 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, adds fork and shock covers, and features a large headlight bucket wrapped in a nacelle. The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is available in Black Smoke, Titanium Smoke, and Sagebrush Smoke.

Super Chief Limited

Designed for comfort, the Super Chief Limited stands apart with a quick release windscreen, black leather saddlebags, touring seat with passenger pad, floorboards and traditional cruiser handlebars. The Super Chief Limited features 16-inch (40.6 cm) wire wheels, large headlight bucket with nacelle, fork covers, and a full chrome exhaust that delivers a premium fit and finish. The Super Chief Limited is available in Black Metallic, Blue Slate Metallic, and Maroon Metallic.

Accessories

Chief riders will have access to over 70 accessories, including parts specifically designed for Chief models, as well as several existing pieces available for Scout and Thunderstroke models. Indian Motorcycle’s accessory line has been designed to enhance performance, personalise style and add rider comfort. Among the accessories available, include:

Style

Riders can complete their desired custom look by personalising with a variety of parts, including solo racks and rack bag, low and mid windshields. Riders also have five handlebar options, including eight-inch mini-ape hangers, 127 mm mid-rise, reduced reach, cruiser and drag handlebars.

Comfort

To continue offering accessories for all personal and riding styles, Indian Motorcycle’s comfort package includes mid and tall windshields, passenger backrests, highway bars, and Pathfinder S LED driving lights.

In addition to parts, Indian Motorcycle is debuting a new Chief apparel collection, with three unique lines to choose from. From the lean, mean attitude of the Chief Dark Horse, the old-school muscle of Chief Bobber Dark Horse or the road-warrior glory of Super Chief Limited, three unique lines of shirts and hats coincide with each model.

