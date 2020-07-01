Indian Motorcycle UK announce a new insurance partnership agreement with Bikesure to provide Indian Motorcycle Insurance for its premium motorcycle line-up for consumers in the UK, Channel Islands & Northern Ireland.

The Indian Motorcycle Insurance programme will give owners the reassurance of Bikesure’s industry leading specialist and bespoke cover, assessing each customer’s needs individually and supported by over 150 call centre staff at their Norfolk headquarters. Indian Motorcycle is keen to offer both new and existing customers the fairest and most competitive choice of insurance quotes around; that’s where Indian Motorcycle Insurance comes in, to guarantee a healthy choice of underwriters willing to take on Indian’s expanding range of premium machines at competitive rates.

Additional benefits to the new scheme include no quibble Helmet and Protective Clothing cover at no additional cost for members of Indian Motorcycle’s growing rider community IMRG, the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, protecting their investment in riding kit alongside road risk for the motorcycle itself.

Grant Varnham, Business Development Manager at Bikesure and himself a passionate biker said, “With a history so rich, it’s an absolute privilege to be working alongside Indian Motorcycle and bringing to market a new and exciting insurance offering for all owners, regardless of whether they ride the new models or classics. We already provide cover for many Indian Motorcycle owners and we look forward to building a long-term relationship with Indian Motorcycle whilst continually adding value to the brand.”

Speaking about the tie-up, Indian Motorcycle UK Sales Manager Andrew Simpson said, “Indian Motorcycle customers are looking for good quality insurance cover at an affordable price and we firmly believe that this association with Bikesure will ensure that we can maintain the highest standards of service for our valued customers.”

Whether you are arranging cover from one of the growing number of UK Indian Motorcycle dealerships or calling independently for cover on a new or used bike – the Indian Motorcycle Insurance team at Bikesure will have you covered at the best price and on the road in minutes.

Contact Indian Motorcycle Insurance:

Dedicated quote-line: 0800 587 5487