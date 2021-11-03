Indian Motorcycle Introduces 2022 Lineup Featuring New Colours & All-New Cruiser, Bagger, Touring Accessories.

New 2022 Accessories Include Premium Luggage Collection, Adaptive Headlight for Scout Models & More.

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today announced its 2022 model year lineup, featuring updated technology and new accessories across its cruiser, bagger, and touring models. In addition, the complete 2022 Indian Motorcycle lineup returns with fresh colours across each model lineup.

“Rider feedback continues to be at the forefront of what drives refinements and enhancements for our model year offerings, and that is once again the case for 2022 with a host of new colours and accessories across the lineup,” said Mike Dougherty, President for Indian Motorcycle. “The introduction of the reimagined Indian Chief in 2021 rounded out a truly comprehensive lineup of cruisers, baggers, and touring models, and with the help of customer feedback, we aim to consistently enhance and improve the lineup with new technology and wider-ranging accessory options like these for 2022.”

Thunderstroke and PowerPlus Models

Indian Motorcycle Thunderstroke and PowerPlus equipped motorcycles range from baggers to touring models – each offering heritage-inspired design or blacked-out, modern style. Air-cooled baggers and touring models, including Springfield, Chieftain and Roadmaster lineups, pack the Thunderstroke motor, while Challenger models deliver a class-leading 122 horsepower with the liquid-cooled PowerPlus engine. With high-displacement motors, Indian Motorcycle bagger and touring models were engineered to dominate the road. Saddlebags and the Roadmaster tour trunk provide plenty of storage for riding gear and cargo, while wind protection, comfortable ergonomics, floorboards, amenities, and a comfortable two-up seat make these models the ultimate long-distance machines.

This year’s 2022 bagger and touring lineup receive fresh new paint colours across each lineup. Colours like Quartz Gray on the Chieftain Dark Horse and the all-new Indy Red over Black Metallic on the Challenger Dark Horse add to each bike’s stand-out attitude that will turn heads at every stoplight.

Accessories

To accommodate additional storage needs on longer rides, Indian Motorcycle has released its Spirit Lake Luggage Collection, which includes a Rack Bag, Day Bag and Touring Bag. Each piece features a shoulder strap for convenient carrying off the bike and attaches securely to luggage racks, sissy bars, or the rear of the passenger backrest. Each piece is sold separately but designed as a cohesive collection.

In addition, bagger and touring riders can add personalized style and add visibility to other motorists with all-new rear LED saddlebag lights. Designed to seamlessly integrate with the standard lighting, these Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag Lights do not require any drilling, but rather feature a convenient peel-and-stick adhesive for easy and quick install.

New for 2022, Indian Challenger riders can add wind protection with the addition of Hard Lower Fairings. Designed specifically for Challenger models, the Hard Lower Fairings are compatible with all 2020-2022 model year offerings. Riders also have the option to add PowerBand Audio or additional storage compartments within the Hard Lower Fairings.

Pricing & Paint

For pricing and availability in your region, please contact your local Indian Motorcycle Dealer

• Indian Springfield: Available in Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic, and Black Metallic over Dirt Track Tan

• Indian Springfield Dark Horse: Available in Black Smoke, and an all-new Quartz Gray

• Chieftain Dark Horse: Available in Black Smoke, and an all-new Quartz Gray

• Chieftain Limited: Available in an all-new Silver Quartz Metallic

• Indian Challenger Dark Horse: Available in Black Smoke and an all-new Indy Red over Black Metallic

• Indian Challenger Limited: Available in Black Metallic, and an all-new Maroon Metallic

• Roadmaster: Available in Black Metallic, and Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic

• Roadmaster Dark Horse: Available in Black Smoke and an all-new Silver Quartz Smoke

• Roadmaster Limited: Available in Crimson Metallic

Indian Scout Lineup

The robust Indian Scout lineup offers both classic and contemporary designs. Featuring the 1133 cc (69 cubic-inch), 100 horsepower engine the Scout, Scout Bobber and Scout Bobber Twenty have plenty of punch complemented by low seat heights and nimble handling.

This year’s 2022 Scout lineup receives a new refresh with paint colours across the lineup – further enhancing the iconic appearance and lines of the bike. Colours like Silver Quartz Metallic on the Scout, Titanium Metallic on the Scout Bobber and Silver Quartz Smoke on the Scout Bobber Twenty add to the modern design and low profile look that riders love with Scout Bobber models.

And for aspiring and new riders, all Scout models continue to be available in A2 compliant specification (Black Metallic only).

Accessories

Building upon an already robust selection of Scout accessories, Indian Motorcycle has introduced several new accessories to further enhance comfort, style and performance. To enhance comfort while riding two-up, Indian Motorcycle has released its Syndicate Two-Up Seat and Syndicate Low Profile Passenger Backrest. New performance accessories include Adjustable Piggyback Rear Suspension and an Analog Tachometer, while Scout Bobber riders can add personal style with Indian Motorcycle’s new Smoked Turn Signals.

In addition, Indian Motorcycle has introduced a new 146 mm (5.75-inch) Pathfinder Adaptive LED Headlight available for all Scout models. Like it’s seven-inch big brother, the Scout’s Pathfinder Adaptive Headlight delivers unmatched illumination by sensing the bike’s lean angle and activating individual LED beams to provide unprecedented visibility.

Pricing & Paint

For pricing and availability in your region, please contact your local Indian Motorcycle Dealer

• Scout: Available in Black Metallic, and two new colours, including Maroon Metallic, Silver Quartz Metallic over Black Metallic

• Scout Bobber: Available in Black Metallic, Alumina Jade Smoke, Maroon Metallic Smoke, and the new colour, Titanium Metallic

• Scout Bobber Twenty: Available in Black Metallic, Stealth Gray, and an all-new Silver Quartz Smoke

