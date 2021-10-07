Indian Motorcycle Introduces All-new Eftr Mini Electric Youth Bike

Small & Light, All-New Electric Youth Bike Delivers an Approachable & Accessible Offering for Children Learning to Ride

Indian Motorcycle, America’s First Motorcycle Company, today added an electric youth bike to its lineup with the introduction of the all-new eFTR Mini. The eFTR Mini allows motorcyclists around the world to hand down their passion and love for riding to their children with a stylish but accessible model suited to young, entry-level riders.

Boasting the same championship styling as the FTR750 race bike, the newest addition to Indian Motorcycle’s lineup allows young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950’s and has won every championship since returning to the sport in 2017. The eFTR Mini features a high-quality and durable steel tube frame with two riding modes allowing children to start learning in a low mode and step up the performance as they grow in confidence.

“The eFTR Mini is the perfect choice for so many riders and loyal Indian Motorcycle customers looking to share their passion for riding with the children in their lives,” said Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle. “With the eFTR Mini added to our lineup, we’re providing an accessible youth offering to accommodate aspiring two-wheel riders.”

The eFTR Mini’s 468 mm seat height accommodates riders from eight years in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode. The eFTR Mini was designed around a proven electric powertrain, as its 24-volt rechargeable battery runs up to 30 minutes and can reach up to 22.5 km/h in high mode and 16 km/h in low mode. The bike’s strong steel tube frame provides a solid foundation for beginning riders, while its rear brake offers premium stopping power.

For pricing and availability in your region, please contact your local Indian Motorcycle Media Contact.

