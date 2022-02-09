Indian Motorcycle London Sets The Standard For Consumer Experience

Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Indian Motorcycle and Krazy Horse partner to create luxury brand experience centre.

Indian Motorcycle and Krazy Horse are proud to announce the opening of the UK’s first dedicated Indian Motorcycle Brand Experience Centre. ‘Indian Motorcycle London’ will be opening in Kensington High Street, West London from February 2022.

The prestigious landmark site was, for over 50 years, the home of the Bristol Car Company. The iconic corner showroom, part of the Hilton Olympia Hotel, has been fully refurbished over two floors, incorporating the basement which had never been accessible to the general public. The extensive refurbishment has doubled the sales space and allows a complete range of Indian Motorcycles, accessories, clothing and heritage to be displayed in a highly sought-after central London location.

In addition to the latest Indian Motorcycle models on show, there will be demonstration motorcycles available and exclusive one-off bikes on display from the ‘Krazy Horse Custom’ collection. Customers will be able to build their dream Indian Motorcycle in the configuration area and browse the latest Indian Motorcycle apparel and accessory lines.

Paul Beamish MD of Krazy Horse – “It is fantastic to have the opportunity to create the UK’s first Indian Motorcycle Brand Experience Centre, in partnership with America’s first motorcycle company, in such an Iconic location. We have partnered with Indian Motorcycle on many exciting projects since the relaunch of the brand including The Wall of Death with Guy Martin, developing and campaigning in the Hooligan series in the DTRA and the opening of three stores in Suffolk, Oxfordshire and South London. The opening of this store firmly puts a focus on this great brand and I am proud that Krazy Horse is a part of it.”

Grant Bester, VPGM On-Road International, for Indian Motorcycle –“We are extremely proud of our long association with the dynamic team at Krazy Horse, what better partner to become the custodian of the Indian Motorcycle brand in the UK’s capital. Exposing our portfolio to high-street consumers in this prestigious location is sure to raise Indian Motorcycle’s profile still further, which perfectly complements our delivery of a newly refined line-up of premium American Motorcycles for 2022. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience the stunning new location.”

Indian Motorcycle London will opened its doors to the public on February 7th and will be followed by an official launch and an opportunity to meet the team at the London Motorcycle Show, Excel London 11th to 13th February.

