Indian Motorcycle redefined what an American V-Twin can be with the introduction of its category-defying FTR platform in 2019. Now, America’s First Motorcycle Company is taking the beloved FTR platform to a whole new level of street performance with the 2022 FTR lineup.

Already admired for its unique styling, strong engine and great handling, the FTR is now at the top of its game when it comes to performance on the tarmac. With close attention paid to refining the engine tune, optimising suspension settings plus a steeper head angle, shorter trail and now running asphalt oriented 17” tyres and wheels; the 2022 FTR delivers world-class performance and agility while feeling more compact too.

Heightening its street performance credentials, all FTR models now feature the sporty profile of Metzeler Sportec tyres and fully-adjustable suspension with the flagship FTR R Carbon benefitting from top quality Öhlins units front and rear. The new engine calibration takes advantage of the running gear enhancements by refining engine performance for a smoother, more predictable throttle response as well as cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle.

“The FTR is unlike any other motorcycle in its ability to deliver superior performance while making a powerful statement of style and self-expression. The updates we’ve delivered further solidify that promise for even the most discerning riders,” said Mike Dougherty, President of Indian Motorcycle. “Indian Motorcycle has always pushed the bounds of motorcycling, innovated, and continuously improved and I think the new FTR is another great example of that.”

In addition to its American heritage, iconic silhouette, and class-leading fit and finish, the FTR delivers an unmatched feature set including a 110mm (4.3-inch) digital touchscreen display and a 1203cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that produces 92 kW (123 hp) and 120 Nm (88.5 ft lb) of torque. With its perfect balance of style and performance the FTR lineup delivers a truly superior riding experience.

“The FTR has a totally unique feel, which riders of all experience levels love. Our aim was to preserve that DNA, while at the same time enhance and refine the bike,” said Ben Lindaman, Product Director for Indian Motorcycle. “The end result is a stunning, one-of-a-kind motorcycle that oozes character and begs you to twist the throttle and get after it.”

FTR lineup enhancements also include the following:

FTR, FTR S & FTR R Carbon

The FTR, FTR S, and FTR R Carbon models are outfitted with 17-inch cast aluminium wheels wrapped with Metzeler Sportec street tyres – resulting in precise handling further enhanced with a steeper rake angle of 25° and a shorter trail of 99.9 mm. Smaller wheels, along with the bike’s front and rear suspension which offer 120mm of travel, contribute to a lower seat height by 36mm (1.4-inches) – opening the door for more riders to throw a leg over the FTR. Additionally, the ProTaper handlebars were trimmed by 40mm (1.5-inches) to support the bike’s nimble handling and give riders more control.

Additional updates for the new FTR line further refine performance and rider comfort. These three models offer fully adjustable front and rear suspension, a new feature added to the FTR base, as well as cylinder deactivation to manage engine heat when the motorcycle is idle. The new engine calibration also improves cold starts.

Each FTR model packs a host of standard features that carry over from previous FTR iterations. An inverted front suspension tuned for the street, along with radially mounted dual Brembo brakes provide riders with exceptional control and superior stopping power, while cruise control contributes to a comfortable ride.

Key points of differentiation between models include the following:

FTR

The base FTR features an analogue gauge and is available in Black Smoke with red accents throughout, including red pinstripes on the wheels, red Indian Motorcycle script branding across the tank, and a red rear shock spring. The base FTR is also available in a reduced power version for A2 compliance.

FTR S

With two paint options, Maroon Metallic and White Smoke, the premium offering includes Indian Motorcycle’s 110 mm (4.3-inch) touchscreen display, which offers phone integration via Bluetooth or USB and configurable gauges. The FTR S comes standard with an upgraded Akrapovič exhaust, three ride modes, wheelie control with rear lift mitigation, stability control, traction control and cornering ABS. Additionally, a fast-charging USB port provides a convenient means to charge personal devices.

FTR R Carbon

The FTR R Carbon sits at the top as the premier model in the FTR lineup. In addition to the aforementioned features listed with the FTR S, the FTR R Carbon sets itself apart with carbon fibre tank covers, front fender and headlight nacelle, fully adjustable Öhlins gold front forks and gold piggyback shock, a black Akrapovič exhaust, premium seat cover, and numbered badging on the console.

FTR Rally

Maintaining its scrambler aesthetic, the FTR Rally features Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tyres over wire-spoke wheels with an 18-inch in the rear and 19-inch in front. Like other FTR models, the FTR Rally receives the refined engine calibration and throttle response, along with rear cylinder deactivation. The FTR Rally’s ProTaper handlebars are 50mm (2 inches) higher than other FTR models for better comfort and handling with a more relaxed ergonomic position. The FTR Rally features an analogue gauge and is available in Titanium Smoke. Like the base FTR, the FTR Rally is also available in a reduced power version for A2 compliance.

Accessories

An ideal platform for personalisation, the FTR also receives an expanded offering of style, performance and comfort accessories. New style accessories include new tank pads available in black and clear, while a host of carbon fibre parts are now available, including chain guards, V-Covers, radiator guards and a 17-inch front fender. Riders can also upgrade their suspension with an Öhlins forks and shock kit, while riders looking to go the extra mile can add a rear rack bag, R Carbon Seat and a USB charging port.

In addition, Indian Motorcycle is carrying over more than 60 FTR parts and accessories. Designed with the perfect fitment, riders can personalise their FTR with a full accessory line ranging from tank covers to high and low-mount Akrapovič exhaust options, storage bags, a luggage rack, a mid-windshield and more.

