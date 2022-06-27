Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Indian Motorcycle has launched an initiative aimed at incentivising owners to get out and ride more this summer, with the introduction of the Indian Motorcycle Rally programme.

With entry available to any existing Indian Motorcycle owner, and as part of the brand’s Indian Motorcycle Riders Group, owners who participate are challenged to visit all 20 UK and Eire dealerships up until Nov 30, gaining stamps on their unique Indian Motorcycle Rally Passport, recording their journey mileage with a national ranking to reward the highest number of stages and miles completed.

Claire D’auria of Indian Motorcycle UK announced the UK’s inclusion in the programme, commenting, “The Indian Motorcycle Rally programme is running right across Europe, and so we are delighted to offer our UK and Eire customers the chance to participate.

“Ultimately, it’s an excuse to get out and ride, but it’s a great way for the IMR community to come together and visit different parts of the country. Riders can even get in touch with the local IMRG before their ride to find out about places of interest and great roads along the way.”

Indian Motorcycle owners interested in participating can register for free on https://indianmotorcyclerally.eu/UK/discover.php, then log each of their journeys after receiving their Indian Motorcycle Rally passport (provided by the local Indian Motorcycle dealer) via a stamp at each dealership visit.

The Rally is open to owners of all Indian Motorcycle models who are also registered with Indian Motorcycle Riders (IMR) and runs until the 30th November 2022.

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security