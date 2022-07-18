Indian Motorcycle Sheffield Opens Its Doors

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Indian Motorcycle UK has bolstered its presence in the north of England, with the opening of a new dedicated dealer, Indian Motorcycle Sheffield; bringing America’s first motorcycle brand to Yorkshire, with full sales and after sales facilities.

With the official launch event taking place at the weekend (July 16), Indian Motorcycle Sheffield welcomed over 300 guests and customers to the launch event, where visitors were able to see the new facility as well as the Indian Motorcycle range alongside the brand’s vast clothing and accessory line-up.

Indian Motorcycle UK’s, Andy Simpson, commented, “This is an exciting time for Indian Motorcycle in the UK. Our range of models is expanding, we have a growing customer base and we’re able to bring experienced and respected partners into our dealer network to support key areas such as South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

“Operated by the hugely experienced SMC Bikes team, Indian Motorcycle Sheffield is not only great news for those keen to join the Indian Motorcycle family, but an important boost for existing owners, as we strive to make their ownership experience both simpler and better. With Frank Hayes and the SMC team representing Indian Motorcycle, we are extremely confident that we have the very best representation in this important area.”

Having been in the industry for over 20 years, SMC bikes bring exceptional experience to the Indian Motorcycle dealer network. Managing Director, Frank Hayes commented, “Motorcycles have been my passion from a very early age, and since setting up in business I have had the privilege to work in an industry I love. Indian Motorcycle Sheffield is a very exciting new chapter for us and one that’s been a dream of mine for a long time now. We look forward to welcoming new and existing fans of the brand, while making friends for many years to come.”

Indian Motorcycle Sheffield can be found at SMC Bikes, Sheffield Rd, Chesterfield, S41 9EH. Tel: 0114 252 5454 – Web: https://www.indianmotorcycle-sheffield.co.uk/

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security