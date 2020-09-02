The riding season isn’t over yet!… and with selected new, model year 2019, FTR 1200 models available *from £9,999, for a very limited time this Autumn, there has never been a better time to drop-in to your local Indian Motorcycle dealership and gear-up to experience the power of Indian Motorcycle’s class leading 1203cc American V-twin muscle bike.

Grab your chance to put the critically acclaimed Indian Motorcycle FTR1200 in your garage and switch up the fun for as long as the season lasts, and beyond. With the FTR1200 Base starting from £9,999 and the refined rider technology of the FTR1200S from £10,999 book your test ride today.

Contact your local Indian Motorcycle dealership today to discover more about the incredible 'Switch Gears' offer that is available now.

Notes:

TERMS

*Offer applies to new FTR 1200 MY19 purchased and registered between 1st September and 31st December 2020 at an authorised Indian Motorcycle dealership. Selected models only, subject to availability, exclusions apply. FTR Race Replica is excluded from this offer. Offer also excludes all pre-registered, pre-owned and ex-demo vehicles. Not available in conjunction with any other offer. UK residents only. No cash alternative.

