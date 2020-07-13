Indian Motorcycle, America’s first motorcycle company, has announced a test ride campaign across Europe, giving participants the chance to win an exclusive, money-can’t-buy trip of a lifetime in 2021. Riders can enter by simply taking a test ride at any authorised dealer before the end of September and posting a unique picture from their time with the motorcycle to social media.

Launching today, at Indian Motorcycle dealers across Europe and beyond, all interested participants need to do, is take a test ride and post their picture to social media, tagging their dealer and using the hashtag #IndianTestRide. Indian Motorcycle will monitor the correctly tagged and hashtagged posts throughout the campaign and, after the closing date, will select winners for the ride-of-a-lifetime based on the creativity and uniqueness of their posts.

On top of the chance to test any new model from the Indian Motorcycle range and be in with a chance of winning a money-can’t-buy experience, all customers that complete their test ride will automatically qualify for an exclusive Indian Motorcycle Test Rider Mug.

Indian Motorcycle’s Melanie Dubois explained the initiative, commenting, “There’s no better way to appreciate a new motorcycle than by taking a test ride, something that we and our dealers across Europe actively encourage. With this campaign, everyone who takes a test ride is rewarded with an exclusive Test Rider mug, while also being able to enter for the main prize too – a once in a lifetime, money-can’t-buy riding event with us. Just share your experience in a creative and unique way on social media – it’s that easy.”

As a guest of Indian Motorcycle, four winners from across Europe will be treated to an experience of a lifetime including:

– Travel to/from a special destination within the EU

– Four nights accommodation including full board

– Use of an Indian Motorcycle for a guided ride over two days

– Professional photography and videography of the full event

With test rides available on every model in the Indian Motorcycle range, including the renowned FTR 1200 and the all-new Challenger, as well as the Chieftain, Roadmaster, Dark Horse and Scout models, there really is a test ride to suit virtually everyone.

To find your nearest dealer and book a test ride, please visit your country website here www.indianmotorcycle.eu and don’t forget to take a look at the other test riders for inspiration by following the hashtag #IndianTestRide.

Notes to Editors

This competition is only available in the following regions/countries:

– Austria

– Czech Republic

– Denmark

– Finland

– Germany

– Greece

– Malta

– Norway

– Poland

– Portugal

– Qatar

– Romania

– Slovakia

– South Africa

– Spain

– Sweden

– Switzerland

– United Kingdom

– Ukraine