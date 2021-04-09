Indian Motorcycles On Board As Official Partner Of 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Series

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is proud to announce that Indian Motorcycles has come on board as an official partner of the 2021 MotoAmerica Series.

Indian Motorcycles, America’s first motorcycle company, came away with a win in the debut of the King of the Baggers at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last year with Tyler O’Hara riding his S&S Indian Challenger to victory. O’Hara recently announced that he will defend his title in the three-round 2021 King of the Baggers Championship on his Indian.

“It’s great news that Indian is getting behind the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “They won the first event at Laguna last year and we all saw the how hugely popular the event was. It’s perfect that they are coming on board with both sponsorship and a team. The series promises to be intense and Indian starts the season as the team to beat.”

In addition to the sponsorship and the team, Indian will also have a support truck onsite at the MotoAmerica rounds that feature the King of the Baggers Series – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (April 30-May 2), Road America (June 11-13) and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (July 9-11).

“After the overwhelming fan reaction to the 2020 debut of King of the Baggers with Tyler O’Hara’s win on an Indian Challenger, we are proud to sponsor MotoAmerica’s 2021 King of the Baggers race series,” said Gary Gray, VP of Racing, Technology & Service.

2021 MotoAmerica Series Schedule

*April 30-May 2 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, Georgia

May 21-23 Virginia International Raceway Danville, Virginia

*June 11-13 Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 25-27 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, Washington

*July 9-11 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, California

July 30-August 1 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, Minnesota

August 13-15 Pitt Race Wampum, Pennsylvania

September 10-12 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

September 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, Alabama

*King of the Baggers rounds

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoAmerica Support Series News page motoamerica-support-series-latest-news/ Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

