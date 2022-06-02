Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Indian Riders Fest, the largest gathering of Indian Motorcycle owners in Europe, will be held in the south of Bohemia, Czech Republic in Budweis (České Budějovice) with more than thirty nationalities bringing over one thousand Indian Motorcycles from all over the continent and even beyond.

Running from the 10th to 12th June, the second edition of the Indian Riders Fest will provide an imposing event village in the vast exhibition centre at the heart of the city where all riders will have access with their machines.

Equipment manufacturers, accessory makers, tuners, historical collections and customised Indian Motorcycle models, bars, food trucks, restaurants plus official Indian Riders Fest and Indian Motorcycle shops will line a very wide avenue leading to the central stage.

A large Indian Motorcycle area will welcome all participants with twenty of the latest models available for test rides, including the new Scout Rogue and Indian Pursuit. In addition, there will be an official Indian Motorcycle Dealership presence to provide full servicing and maintenance.

The programme will be extremely rich offering:

• 10 concerts

• 4 stunt shows

• 4 Pro Rodeo shows

• 400 Indian Motorcycle test rides

• XXL raffle with a customised Indian Motorcycle Chieftain model to be won among many other prizes

The highlight of the event will undoubtedly be the big parade on Saturday at noon with more than a thousand riders taking the machines on a 24km course. The ride will finish at the historic central square in the heart of the city of České Budějovice.

All the ingredients are there to make the second 2nd Indian Riders Fest a real success.

