Indian Springfield Dark Horse Review. Is this big bagger better than Harley-Davidson tourers?

If you cant see the above click here to watch on Youtube

Review by MrDarcy & the Ol’Man

We review the 2020 Indian Springfield Dark Horse bagger/touring motorcycle in white.

It has a big torquey Thunderstroke 116 (1890cc) v-twin engine and pannier bags either side. Is it as good as the Harley-Davidson Road King or Street Glide Special though?

168Nm at 2800 rpm! What does the exhaust sound like?

What about size for tall riders?

We look at everything, including, engine, gearchange, sound, handling, styling brakes, seating position, size, weather protection, luggage capacity and modes. What’s it like in the corners? Is it stable or twitchy?

If you are looking for a touring motorcycle and are deciding which one to get; this review will really help you make an informed decision.

Big thanks to Motorcycle World in Northampton UK for loaning us this bike. Check out their website for new and used models including, Indian, Moto Guzzi, Yamaha, Aprilia Suzuki, Vespa, Piaggio https://motorcycle-world.co.uk

