Following the announcement of two joint projects between the leaders in the motorcycle wireless communication industry, which aims to eliminate cross-brand intercom incompatibilities, key members met to celebrate the initiatives at EICMA, the premier motorcycle expo in Milan.

The new ‘Open Bluetooth Intercom’ (OBI) standard and the ‘Universal Communication Solution’ (UCS) were launched earlier this year – with Cardo Systems, Midland and UCLEAR Digital the key brands in driving forward the consumer-focussed solutions.

Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems said: “Over the last few years, we have been working closely with representatives from Midland, UCLEAR and Sygn House with the sole focus of enabling riders across the world to fully experience the joy of using a communicator while riding. EICMA provided the perfect backdrop, as the biggest show in the world dedicated to two wheels, to celebrate the milestones we’ve achieved so far and to talk about future developments.”

Gabriele Torreggiani, Vice President of Midland Europe, comments: “Being an active part in this partnership fills us with pride. The goal is important and sets aside the competition between competitors. Together we will guarantee a better ride experience for all motorcyclists by responding to their need to communicate in a cross-device and open technology to everyone, without compromising and without limits. A really important innovation, which we will announce together at EICMA. Which better time to do it?”

S.K. Hui, CEO of BITwave Pvt. Ltd and UCLEAR Digital brand owner, states:“UCLEAR has supported the concept of open Bluetooth intercom standard for many years because it’s what our customers want, and what they deserve. OBI allows seamless intercom interoperability between brands, and improves overall performance and reliability. Customers will enjoy more choice and less frustration. It’s just the right thing to do.”

Open Bluetooth Intercom (OBI)

An agreement between Cardo Systems, Midland and UCLEAR, OBI is an open industry-wide Bluetooth Intercom standard, helping to overcome many of the common frustrations experienced with traditional ‘universally connected’ devices, ultimately allowing for seamless cross-brand Bluetooth Intercom connectivity.

OBI is already supported in the following 2022 lines from Cardo: Spirit, Freecom X, and Packtalk line and is available to download as an over-the-air update.

Universal Communication Solution (UCS)

Cardo Systems, Midland, UCLEAR and Sygn House (owners of the B+Com brand) announced an industry-wide solution to integrated helmet communication devices – ‘Universal Communication Solution’. The solution will allow motorcyclists the freedom to choose, change and replace communication devices without compromising on fit and looks.

Much in the same way that the Automakers and car stereo manufacturers adopted universal car stereo sizing and mounts (DIN/Double DIN Standard), the Universal Communication Solution standardizes communication systems size, and shape, allowing for integrated fitment in new motorcycle helmets, meeting the new ECE 22.06 standards.

Image caption L-R: Alon Lumbroso, Chief Executive Officer, Cardo Systems, Gabriele Torreggiani, Vice President of Midland and Wolfgang Hantz, UCLEAR Digital contact for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa

About Cardo Systems

Cardo Systems specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and entertainment systems for the widest possible range of on-road and off-road powersports applications. Originally focused on mobile, wireless communications solutions for motorcyclists since its inception in 2003, Cardo pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth communication systems, and in 2015, introduced the world’s first mesh-powered communication protocol into the motorcycle market. The company’s products, now available in over 100 countries, are the world’s leading communication devices for the motorcycle industry, with an ever-expanding focus on elevating the riding experience across all powersports categories through superior wireless communications technologies.

About Midland

Midland Europe is a leader in radio communication since 1959. The brand introduced the CB radio into the cabin of millions of trucks, campers and 4×4 cars and in 2008 presented his first range of Intercoms for motorcyclists. Over the years, Midland has constantly improved performance and innovations to its models, making the communication experience more and more comfortable, durable and easy. Since 2016 MIDLAND had a new challenge to this trend: to bring the quality of the voice and audio to the highest quality levels. The milestone came in 2021 thanks to the agreement with RCF, a world-famous audio system manufacturer. The partnership led to the design of a dedicated premium performance Audio System, now supplied to the two high-end MIDLAND 2022 models: RUSH RCF and BTR1 Advanced.

About UCLEAR Digital

UCLEAR Digital designs and manufactures helmet Bluetooth intercom systems under its own brand UCLEAR, for Scorpion EXO, and for other brands in development. UCLEAR Digital has been awarded over 20 patents in the field such as USAFE crash detection, dual ABF boomless microphones, and multi-sensor array DSP technology. The company is currently developing several new cutting-edge features, new models, and new partnerships with powersports industry brands which will be available in 2023 and 2024. UCLEAR Digital has also been sought after for consulting and design for both military and private sector communication and sound engineering projects for the better part of 2 decades. With a focus on “communication, sound & safety”, UCLEAR Digital has experienced tremendous growth with its outside-the-box approach to product design inside and outside of powersports.

