Ahead of this weekend’s Indianapolis 500, Goodwood is delighted to announce that not one, not two, not three, but four IndyCar icons will attend this year’s Revival (Thursday 16 – Sunday 18 September).

The quad of record-breaking racers will take to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit and race in the two-part St Mary’s Trophy for VIPs and owners, as well as the blue riband Royal Automobile Club TT on Sunday afternoon. The four drivers confirmed to join us at the Revival are:

Indy 500 record-breaker Helio Castroneves , who has won the race four times (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021) alongside the likes of AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and AI Unser.

, who has won the race four times (2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021) alongside the likes of AJ Foyt, Rick Mears and AI Unser. New Zealand’s Scott Dixon , who has won the IndyCar Series an incredible six times, and sits third on the all-time race winners list behind AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti.

, who has won the IndyCar Series an incredible six times, and sits third on the all-time race winners list behind AJ Foyt and Mario Andretti. Four-time IndyCar Series champion (2007, 2009. 2010 and 2011) and three-time winner of the Indy 500, Dario Franchitti .

. NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson who between 2006 and 2016 won the title seven times, equalling the record of Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Having retired from NASCAR in 2020, this weekend will see him compete in his first Indy 500 race since joining the IndyCar Series.

The Duke of Richmond said: “It’s a privilege to be joined by some of the most renowned and successful IndyCar drivers at this year’s Revival. I am so delighted that Helio, Scott, Dario and Jimmie will be joining us this autumn and we are all looking forward to the incredible spectacle these legends of motorsport will bring to the event.”

