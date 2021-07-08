Infront Moto Racing, together with KTM AG and FIM Europe are excited to announce a new partnership which will see the formation of the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship that will run over the next two years.

The all-new electric European racing series will be held alongside selected FIM Motocross World Championship events, with the new category introducing a fresh generation of riders onboard electrically powered machines.

This new collaboration between Infront Moto Racing and KTM AG, with its brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, will see the two join forces and continue on their shared mission to develop young talent. The development of this new championship is the ideal opportunity to do so, thanks to Infront Moto Racing’s drive to advance motocross worldwide combined with the philosophy and futuristic vision of KTM AG and its brands,

The FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship will run as a five-round series for riders aged 6-8 years old, which will begin at the 2021 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Mantova, Italy in September. The on-track sessions for the new class will feature a free and timed practice, followed by two races on an adapted version of each Grand Prix track.

The winner of the 2021 FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship series will receive an exclusive prize – a three-day opportunity with a factory race team, which will give the young European Champion exclusive access and a tailor-made training experience with world championship level athletes.

Young riders can compete onboard KTM SX-E 5, Husqvarna EE 5 and GASGAS MC-E 5 machinery and will be provided with a special entry package including a branded cap, bottle, t-shirt, umbrella and pit-board. All junior riders entered into the class will also be offered the chance to attend talks and track walks (during race weekends) hosted by some of the best professionals in the business.

To enter the 2021 FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship visit: www.junioremotocross.com

David Luongo, Infront Moto Racing CEO: “As promoter of the MXGP World Championship, Infront Moto Racing is very proud about this announcement. KTM AG and its brands KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS, have always been a leader in motocross. This new challenge leads us into the future of our sport and will be the first step onto a new path. Always related to the development of young talent, we are very excited to use the MXGP Grand Prix weekend to develop new technologies and we have no doubt that this new category will grow in the upcoming years. I would also like to thank FIM Europe for their great support.”

Martin de Graaff, FIM Europe President: “This is a new development for young riders in the Motocross Championship. FIM Europe appreciates this step from KTM AG and Infront Moto Racing. It will be amazing for Junior riders to start their career in this way. This new championship fits in with the philosophy of KTM AG and its brands very well and the future of motorsports in general is depending on developments in a technical way of all kinds of energy sources. We are looking forward to the first races in this new Junior e-Motocross Championship.”

Florian Burguet, Vice President KTM Global Marketing: “At the very heart of KTM AG and its brands has always been our passion for introducing new people to offroad racing and the development of junior racers, which is why this new FIM Europe Junior series is incredibly important to us. As the global offroad market leader, we feel it is KTM AG’s responsibility to support, promote and accelerate the implementation of electric motocross vehicles amongst young racers and offer alternative forms of racing. This is the start of a new chapter and we are happy to embrace the possibilities with our partnership with Infront Moto Racing for the FIM Europe Junior e-Motocross Championship, as it offers a new stepping-stone in the development of the motocross stars of tomorrow.”