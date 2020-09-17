Infront Moto Racing & Milestone are proud to announce MXGP 2020, new release of the beloved series of the official FIM Motocross World Championship, available from December 10th on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM.

With MXGP 2020 you can fully experience the excitement of the current MXGP season, competing with 68 riders from both MXGP and MX2 categories on the 19 circuits of the 2020 season. Starting as a rookie, players can choose their path to glory: joining an official team or creating their own.

Besides the Track Editor is back with some great features added in. Thanks to the new Heightmaps feature, players can replicate the real MX tracks configurations, often built on hills and mountains, adding realism and all the challenges that real riders face during races. There will be 4 different terrain types that players can choose and customize – Plain, Quarry, Vineyard and Forest – to create the track of their dream. All new tracks created can be shared online with friends.

To enjoy free-roam riding, alone or with friends*, in MXGP 2020 returns one of the most beloved features, the Playground. Players can test their riding skills in the new setting inspired to Norwegian fjords terrains, and this year they can also free ride together with other 3 friends (feature available after Day 1). And to create more fun in the Playground, the beloved Waypoint mode returns, now allowing races up to 4 players.

MXGP 2020 Multiplayer Mode will be boosted with Dedicated Servers for a lag-free gameplay experience, and Race Director Mode* to create amazing Online tournaments, deciding starting positions, assigning penalties or choosing the cameras to focus on.

Last but not least, MXGP 2020 make feel every rider unique, with more than 10.000 items, all officially licensed from more than 110 brands of the Motocross world. Not only cosmetic customizations: bike performances can be also improved with real life replica of different bike parts.

MXGP 2020 will be available from December 10th on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC®/STEAM.