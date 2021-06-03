Injured Alex Rins To Miss Forthcoming Catalan GP

Alex Rins has been ruled out of his home GP after a cycling accident. The Team Suzuki Ecstar rider will unfortunately have to sit out the Grand Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya due to an unfortunate accident he suffered while training this morning with his bicycle on track.

The Spaniard fell during a training lap and as a result he suffered damage to his right arm, with a large contused area and a lot of pain. He was quickly taken to Barcelona’s Universitari Dexeus Hospital for further examination and medical checks revealed a fracture in the radius bone. The fracture was immobilised and tomorrow morning he will undergo surgery to fix it.

More information to be given in future updates.

