Motorcycle jackets can come in a variety of styles and materials, from high-tech, touring textiles to retro, classic-look leathers, and now, as part of Tucano Urbano’s new Spring/Summer collection, a casual, puffer jacket.

The HIFIVE is Tucano Urbano’s third generation of down jacket, combining several technical fabric solutions to ensure the jacket is fully waterproof and windproof, well insulated and Class A-CE approved. Typically, down jackets have a two-ply construction consisting of the outer fabric and inner lining that forms the chambers to hold the padding. The HIFIVE jacket features a unique five-ply construction:

First-ply – the first outer layer is made from tough Taslan polyamide with a water-resistant treatment. The outer shell features seam taping directly on the back of the fabric.

Second-ply – the waterproof outer shell is coupled with a breathable inner membrane to allow hot air to escape and ensure all-day comfort.

Third and fourth-ply – two mesh materials are woven together to form the chambers that hold the eco-down padding. The woven aspect means these materials stay seamless to avoid any water ingress and maintains waterproofing over time. As no glue is needed to hold the inner chambers together, the overall jacket is lighter, softer and more flexible, as well as being more resistant as the woven materials are less prone to wear and not affected by washing.

Fifth-ply – the last layer is a breathable inner ply that is water-resistant to enable a hermetic seal of the seams.

The HIFIVE also features Tucano Urbano’s comfort protection system with soft shoulder and elbow armour as standard, as well as a pocket for a back protector. For comfort, there are adjusters on the collar, cuff and hem, and for practicality, there are large, double-compartment pockets with water-resistant zips, an internal cargo pocket and a waterproof chest pocket.

Available in black, in sizes S-3XL, with RRP £199.99.

