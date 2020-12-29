When temperatures drop, riders usually turn to extra layers to keep the cold out – but there is a simpler solution! Instead of spending time layering-up before every ride, Tucano Urbano has introduced a range of heated clothing and accessories that provide warmth in just a matter of seconds with one touch of the on/off switch.

NECKWARM

A collar-style warmer for the neck, the NECKWARM has a fleece inner with heating elements specifically around the neck area. Covering the chest area and shoulders too, the NECKWARM has been carefully designed to keep a rider warm even when it’s switched off, protecting a rider’s upper body from the wind and cold with its windbreaker outer fabric. Featuring a Velcro fastening, there’s an angled pocket to store a power bank that is designed for maximum comfort.

Powered by a power bank* and available in one size, with RRP £44.99.

CINTUKAWARM

The CINTUKAWARM is a belt to be worn around a rider’s waist, with heating elements fitted to the rear to warm the back area, as well as providing ergonomic back support with removable rigid inserts and adjustable elastic sides based on the level of support required. The exterior is made with extremely tough Oxford polyamide whilst the inside is in Aero 3D mesh to help spread the heat uniformly and maximise breathability. On the front, the CINTUKAWARM is secured via an adjustable Velcro strap and there’s a pocket to store the power bank without impacting freedom of movement.

Powered by a power bank* and available in one size, with RRP £54.99.

TERMOWARM

Fully compatible with the Tucano Urbano Termoscud leg cover compartment pockets, the TERMOWARM is a electric heated panel for the legs. The panel has an aluminium foil inner to reflect the heat downwards towards the legs, and the bottom is made with Aero 3D mesh to spread the heat uniformly. The upper layer is constructed with tough Oxford polyamide and features a pocket for a power bank*.

Available in black, in one size, with an RRP of £44.99.

COOLWARM

The COOLWARM is a heated seat cover that will make riding enjoyable even on the coldest days. Fitting most motorcycle and scooter seats with elastic straps without changing the look of the seat, the COOLWARM is made with high-quality, tough Oxford Polyamide with a 100% waterproof internal membrane. The seat cover has a silicone rubber print for extra grip both to the bike and the rider and is designed in Aero 3D mesh for uniform heating.

The cover can either be connected to a power bank* – with a specially-allocated pocket on the rear – or via USB to the vehicle, with an RRP of £54.99

HANDWARM

Fully CE-approved and ready to take on the winter months, the HANDWARM gloves are heated on the palm and fingers for effective warmth in any conditions, powered by a 7.4V (2200 mAh) lithium battery that’s included and rechargeable. 100% waterproof and breathable thanks to the Hydroscud® inner membrane, the gloves are constructed with PRIMALOFT® thermal padding so they’re warm even when the heating elements are switched off.

The outer is made with a faux suede palm, Neoprene effect technical fabric on the back with real goat leather inserts, and a soft microfibre lining inside. There’s a silicone rubber print on the palm to improve grip, as well as a long cuff for a comfortable fit and wrist coverage. For protection, the gloves are CE-approved with a soft D3O® insert on the palm and type-approved soft protection on the knuckles.

Available in sizes XS-XXL, with an RRP of £169.99.

FEELWARM

Fight the winter chill with the FEELWARM gloves: Heating on the back and fingers with three heating levels, the FEELWARM gloves are powered with a rechargeable 7.4V (2200 mAh) lithium battery (included). There’s a technical fabric on the palm and back which is water-repellent and completely windproof, as well as a soft microfibre lining. The design includes D3O® abrasion-resistant inserts on the palm as well as a reflective print for added visibility, a long cut cuff and touchscreen-compatible inserts on the index fingers and thumb.

Available in sizes XS-3XL, with an RRP of £134.99.

*The NECKWARM, CINTUKAWARM, TERMOWARM and COOLWARM are powered by power banks (not supplied) that must have a minimum capacity of 5000 mAh (5V/2A). Heating duration varies depending on the battery power (approximately 2 hours at 5000 mAh).

For more information, please visit: http://www.tucanourbano.com/

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here