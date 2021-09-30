In this video they speak to Tracker’s Clive Wain, Moto Rapido Ducati dealership principal Steve Moore and BSB racer Tommy Bridewell to find out how the system works and what riders can do to secure their motorcycle(s) from theft.

This exclusive offer is available to all customers who have a Tracker Vantage fitted to their motorcycles and wish to renew or take out a new policy with Carole Nash. Terms and conditions apply: https://bit.ly/2SEh0RJ

Customers can find out more by calling 0330 343 9091 and quoting ‘CN30’ to claim their £30 discount.

Tracker™ Vantage Motorcycle Tracker

Your motorcycle tracking and security solution with integrated GPS technology and a range of useful features that go the extra mile to give you peace of mind.

All controlled by an easy-to-use FREE interactive mobile app – Tracker Touch.

Why Tracker™?

• Nationwide Support from UK police forces

• Unrivalled 95% vehicle recovery rate.

• Secure operating centre available 24/7, 7 days a week

• Free European coverage

• Thatcham Category S7 Accredited.

• Trusted for over 25 years with over 1 million Tracker devices fitted

• Over ?560 million worth of stolen vehicles returned to their rightful owners.

Tracker Touch Features:

• Set a Geofence

• Report a Theft

• System Heath Check

• Journey Log

• Find my Vehicle

• Crime Area Stats

• Bike Down

• Multi-Vehicle Tracking

Find out more about the Tracker Vantage by exploring the dedicated website here

