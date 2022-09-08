Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Premieres, innovations, special events and test tracks are waiting for motorcycle fans

It’s the first trade fair highlight of the year for motorcycle and scooter fans from Europe and the specialised trade from all over the world: INTERMOT, the International Motorcycle, Scooter and E-Bike Fair, from 4 to 9 October 2022. Around 500 exhibiting companies and brands from around 29 countries, including many big names, will present their new and current models and product innovations to the international specialised trade and the biker community. In addition to motorcycles and scooters, the INTERMOT offering also encompasses accessories, clothing, parts, heritage and customizing, travel and workshop equipment. INTERMOT is organised by Koelnmesse GmbH, and the conceptual sponsor of the event is the German Motorcycle Industry Association (IVM), based in Essen, Germany.

Starting in Cologne are, among others, the brands Benelli, BMW Group, Energica, Honda Deutschland, HOREX Motorcycles GmbH, Kawasaki Motors Europe N.V., KTM, MSA with the Voge brand, the Piaggio Group with the brands Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa, SUZUKI Deutschland GmbH, Triumph Motorrad Deutschland GmbH, or ZERO Motorcycles. Announced are world premieres and innovations presented in the context of INTERMOT 2022.

INTERMOT will be staged in Halls 7, 8 and 9 and in the neighbouring outdoor areas of the Cologne fair grounds. The big brands will thereby be distributed through all halls in order to ensure a steady visitor flow to all areas and segments. Horex, KSR with the Benelli brand, the MSA Group with Voge, Piaggio Group with the brands Aprilia, Moto Guzzi and Vespa as well as Suzuki will present themselves in Hall 7. Kawasaki and Zero, among others, can be found in Hall 8. The BMW Group, Energica, Honda, KTM and Triumph will appear in Hall 9.

As an event-oriented trade fair, INTERMOT Cologne 2022 will also offer its visitors interesting special events and many other highlights on the topics of motorcycles and scooters in addition to exhibition presentations. Visitors will be able to try out the new models for themselves on the various test tracks in the directly neighbouring outdoor areas. Whether novice, returner or experienced motorcycle or scooter rider, there is a test track for everyone: rookies as of 15 years of age can make their first rounds on the 125 cc test track, while experienced riders can test the new models on the big bike test track. On the e-test track, everything revolves around electromobility – pedelecs, electric kick scooters, scooters and motorcycles with e-drive are ready to ride here. There is, of course, expert supervision and instruction on all test tracks.

The best 40 stunt riders of Europe will compete at INTERMOT from 7 to 9 October 2022 for the European Street Freestyle Championship. Organised by FIM Europe (Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme), the international umbrella organisation for motorcycling, only absolute experts are at work here. One unbelievable stunt follows the next – an absolute audience highlight!

The Institute for Motorcycle Safety (ifz) dedicates itself to the theme of “safety” in breathtaking action shows. A mix of stunt, action and riding demonstration takes place here four times a day. Important safety topics are thus presented in a uniquely entertaining and memorable way.

However, there are also exciting themes to be discovered in the halls. The major custom exhibition of INTERMOT will be presented in Hall 7, organised by Custombike magazine. Here one sees unique exhibits staged with love. Covering a variety of categories, such as smaller two-wheelers (incl. small, kickstart and standard mopeds, as well as light motorcycles), café racers, choppers, bobbers, cruisers, roadsters, dirt bikes, race bikes, factory customs and radical bikes. In each themed area you’ll also receive expert advice from proven professionals. One can also sit back and talk shop with fellow enthusiasts in the Custom Lounge. Heaven for all heritage and custom fans!

The special event “Wrap my ride” in Hall 7 informs on the professional wrapping of bikes, helmets and panniers, and INTERMOT will show what’s possible live. Whether conspicuous design or protective foil against falling rocks, experts from the wrapping scene will demonstrate how you can apply your chosen design onto the surface correctly using self-adhesive foils and films.

And those who are looking for a new tattoo or want to shape their beard can take a short detour to the tattoo and barber shop of INTERMOT in Hall 7.

Motorcycle fans can find the INTERMOT stage, the stage for the big appearance, in Hall 8. Here one can follow expert talks featuring the most interesting celebrities, influencers and experts from the world of motorcycling live. In addition, extraordinary motorcycles are presented and award ceremonies performed. Listen, discover and be amazed – only at INTERMOT! The “Bike Woman of the Year” award, sponsored by the trade journal Bike und Business, will also be presented here on 5 October 2022.

The 125 cc special show, realised by Motorrad magazine, presents the whole world of 125 cubic centimetre bikes. From petrol engines to electric drives. Whether cross/supermoto, street/naked, scooters or specials, including café racers, flat tracks and choppers. You can also test-ride all the exhibited models on the 125 cc test track. And you don’t even need a licence. Those 15 and over can participate when accompanied by an adult. Protective clothing will of course be provided on location.

