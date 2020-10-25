On race day at the Gran Premio Liqui Moly de Teruel, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta answered a couple of key questions about the remaining races of the season and the situation for the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship regarding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in Europe, confirming there are no changes expected to the calendar.

With how the Covid-19 situation is evolving in Europe, and especially in Spain, many fans are wondering… what will happen with the remaining races?

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta: “At the moment nothing has changed, a state of alarm in Spain, in principal, doesn’t impact our situation. We’re working during the race, and if there are restrictions on movement after 22:00 until the morning, it doesn’t impact us. At the moment we can continue. In any case we’re in close contact with authorities in each place, and at the moment we didn’t receive any kind of information about it.”

With the Covid-19 protocols in place, we are showing the Championship can continue, and can do so safely…

“The situation is as we proposed in the beginning, we are controlling the cases, there were some in Austria, and then in any place there have been one or two people who have been home and then have some problems before they return – some riders and some workers in the paddock. But the most important thing is that, through the tests we’re doing, we are able to control everything and know what the situation is. In principal right now we don’t see any problems in the future, but I repeat, we’re in close contact with authorities in each place. The remaining places are Valencia and Portimao, and at the moment we didn’t receive any queries.”

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter



Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

Podcasts Latest Episodes

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

Rock’N’Road a new podcast by Leona Graham





