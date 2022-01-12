KTM’s 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE balance bikes provide the best and easiest way for kids to discover the first shoots of two-wheeled adrenaline and the 2022 models have been styled to carry that special ‘READY TO RACE’ vibe. Speed and excitement whizzes from a durable e-mobility product that has ripped thousands of miles of terrain around the world and now comes in the latest KTM aesthetic to match the look of the factory race bikes!

Kids spend their days hunting fun. Some of them also want to look cool and copy their early sporting heroes. This is where the buzz and the new 2022 style of KTM’s balance bikes hit the mark. The practicality and the versatility of electric power provides the perfect entry-level platform for the smallest of potential bikers. Juniors can revel in the simplicity of power-assisted pace and the raw instincts of motorcycling thanks to the KTM 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes.

Any future rider can grasp the basic feeling of bars, wheels, torque and balance. They can emulate their Red Bull KTM Factory Racing heroes before developing to shred a track with a bike like the KTM SX-E 5 – an innovative electric motocrosser that can ‘grow’ with a child.

The KTM 12eDRIVE is the ideal starter for rapidly changing children. Featuring 12” wheels with pneumatic tires and a low 33 cm seat height, it allows riders to learn to push or coast with confidence before graduating to the three-level powered mode. It weighs less than 8kg, boasts an aluminum frame and BMX style forks.

The KTM 16eDRIVE is the clear choice for slightly taller riders or those with more ‘miles’ or a slightly larger 45-61 inseam measurement. The bike has a high-output motor that is slightly more powerful than its smaller brother. It is fitted with larger 16” wheels and provides an increased 43cm seat height.

Both models offer quick charging and roughly 30 – 60 minutes of run-time for an exceptional amount of fun, along with hours of hand-eye coordination and outdoor exercise. Kids can also appreciate the freedom and empowerment of a throttle. Light, portable, robust, intuitive and ‘race-styled’, both the KTM 12eDRIVE and the KTM 16eDRIVE are essential appetisers ahead of the wide possibilities and competitiveness offered by the KTM SX-E 5.

To complete the package, KTM’s 2022 PowerWear catalogue has a mix of eye-catching apparel, from protective to stylistically appropriate! The STATUS helmet has been made especially for KTM and electric balance bike riders by eyewear and bicycle helmet specialists 100%. The STATUS is light with washable, moisture-wicking liners, cheek pads and an adjustable peak. The American company’s STRATA goggles allow great vision through an anti-fog and anti-scratch lens, two-layer fleece-foam and a band with a silicone strap for better helmet grip. The ‘rigors’ of offroad can be tackled with the GRAVITY-FX EDRIVE shirt that gives mini-racers the same type of material and fabric performance as their motocross idols.

KTM eDRIVE – MODEL HIGHLIGHTS

// Sturdy, lightweight aluminum frame – easy for children to pick up and handle

// Three progressive power modes – first experience of powered speed

// Safe, thermally protected 20V battery – 30-60 mins run time and 45-60 mins charging time

// 33cm and 43 cm seat heights

// Steel, BMX-style forks, BMX-styled chain and freewheel

// Multi-functional throttle with ride mode display and battery level

// Race Replica aesthetic with tapered footrests and ergonomics

// Comprehensive and exclusive KTM PowerWear items

KTM 12eDRIVE and 16eDRIVE electric balance bikes with the latest graphics are available from January in North America and in European, Australian, and other markets from March 2022. Current 2021 models can be found in any authorized KTM dealer.

