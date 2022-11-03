Introducing Litelok X Moto; Litelok Reimagines The D-lock

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

LITELOK is launching a range of lightweight D-locks that are armoured with Barronium™: a new composite technology, which offers unparalleled resistance to angle grinders.

With motorcycle theft becoming alarmingly common, and thieves more brazen than ever, award- winning British lock manufacturer LITELOK is raising the industry standard again with an even more sophisticated anti- theft motorcycle lock range. The next generation LITELOK X offers unparalleled angle grinder resistance without extra weight for true portability: see the LITELOK X in action here.

Fully armoured with patent pending, anti-angle grinder technology, LITELOK X is up to 15 times more secure, yet lighter than the best performing D-locks already on the market. Awarded the highest Motorcycle Diamond rating by independent body, Sold Secure, LITELOK X out-performs the category competition on security and weight.

“I’m incredibly excited to have reimagined the popular D-lock format with innovative design features and our own technology Barronium™, which provides the ultimate in angle grinder resistance. The range was put through extensive tests, breaking discs and grinders in the process. It’s light, secure and incredibly strong. I believe it’s a gamechanger and unlike anything else on the market,” says LITELOK Founder & CEO, Professor Neil Barron.

Over the last five years, Neil has been supported by Innovate UK and some of the world’s leading material scientists to develop Barronium™; a brand-new composite armour that is fused to a hardened fine-grain high-tensile steel core and covered with a soft plant-based eco-rubber outer layer to provide an unprecedented three layers of protection.

The LITELOK X range is a new category of full-sized armoured locks that offers motorcycles and scooters unparalleled resistance against angle grinders, which have increasingly become the tool of choice for thieves. LITELOK X is a truly ground-breaking development for the industry and for riders.

LITELOK X: market leading D-lock security

All LITELOK X D-locks contain three levels of protection, but it’s the layer of Barronium™ that makes them unique. Barronium™ is a patent pending, super hard ceramic/metallic composite material that resists angle grinder attack by turning the grinder’s energy and force in on Layers of Barronium™ are permanently fused to the lock’s core in a specific geometry. Attempts to attack it with an angle grinder wear down multiple grinder disks, batteries and, ultimately, the grinder motor itself.

The three layers of protection consist of: A hardened fine-grain high-tensile steel core to provide inner strength against multiple tool attacks such as bolt croppers, cable cutters, long bars, hammers, chisels, -40°C freeze spray and more. LITELOK’s patented anti-grinder armour BarroniumÔ that is permanently fused to this core and designed to wear down angle grinder discs. A soft plant-based eco-rubber outer layer that protects fairings and wheels from scratches and also provides additional cut resistance.



Secure: the LITELOK X range has passed Sold Secure Motorcycle Diamond and meets ART4 insurance-rated standards. It also meets the 'Police Preferred Specification' of Secured by Design (SBD), providing the best available deterrent for motorcyclists looking to secure motorcycles and scooters. Additionally, for the X3 LITELOK has sought out the ABLOY® SENTRY lock cylinder; the most pick-proof locking mechanism available and the only example fitted to a motorcycle lock. A Unique anti-rotation feature protects against twisting attacks meaning two full cuts are required to defeat it.

Rattle-free: Integrated rattle-free design for quieter riding.

Retro-reflective day and night: all LITELOK X locks feature retro-reflective strips for additional safety, so you can be seen to be secure.

Portable: Quick to affix and remove with our universal 'Twist & Go' frame mount.

Protected: Innovative self-sealing silicone keyhole cover means you don't have to remember to open or close the keyhole to keep out dirt, dust and moisture.

Made in Britain: every LITELOK is proudly built in the UK.

: every LITELOK is proudly built in the LITELOK X is available to purchase through litelok.com, Amazon and selected retailers across the UK and EU.

LITELOK X RANGE:

LITELOK X1 Price: £149.99 Security: 5X more secure than the current best-selling, best performing D-locks Weight: 1.7kg / 3.7lb Internal dimensions: 101 x 196mm Lock: ART4 accredited cylinder LITELOK X1 – the world’s lightest, most practical and convenient angle grinder resistant motorcycle lock LITELOK X3 Price: £249.99 Security: 15X more secure than the current best-selling, best performing D-locks Weight: 1.9kg / 4.0lb Internal dimensions: 99 x 194mm Lock: ABLOY® SENTRY (most pick-proof cylinder available) LITELOK X3 – the world’s most angle grinder resistant and pick proof motorcycle lock

LITELOK X1 is available to purchase at litelok.com. LITELOK X3 will be available in January 2023.

LITELOK X1 can be used in conjunction with LITELOK CORE MOTO. CORE MOTO is a brilliant portable alternative to a traditional chain being flexible, tough and lightweight. For every LITELOK X1 purchase, an offer of 15% off CORE MOTO 125 will be extended.

