MOMODESIGN and TCX sign an international license agreement for the production of technical motorcycle footwear.

The two Italian brands have combined their skills to create a collection of footwear that is brand new in the motorcycle field. A perfect union of intents and style, where the technical know-how TCX has developed over the years has been perfected and adapted to the contemporary, essential, iconic style of MOMODESIGN.

The new Tech Sneakers collection represents the perfect combination of functionality and aesthetics, combining the excellence of the two brands.

Inspired by – and created for – busy city life, MOMODESIGN sets the new urban standard with a line of technical riding trainers developed for riders who want to stand out in the city with a contemporary look. It has been created for those who look for state-of-the-art technological solutions and never compromise on comfort, freedom of movement, or CE-approved safety, regardless of the weather conditions.

New for 2021, the MOMODESIGN footwear range will be available in UK dealers from December.

FIREGUN-1 WP

FIREGUN-1 WP is the top of the range of the new MOMODESIGN motorcycle footwear collection. Technical motorcycle footwear, yet with an aesthetic, versatile style offering the utmost freedom of movement and walking comfort. The internal upper is made with breathable mesh with a waterproof outer gaiter made from highly resistant engineered fabric, fitted with a water-resistant zip closure. Fully CE-certified, the most vulnerable parts of the foot, such as the malleolus, toe and heel counter, are covered by protective inserts and reinforcements which do not compromise the slim fit of the sneaker.

For ultimate comfort at all times, the running-derived sole and the EVA cushioned midsole features an innovative ZPLATE® insert; designed to retain the correct longitudinal flexibility when riding and walking, guaranteeing the correct transversal rigidity to protect the foot in the event of an accident. There’s a Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber to achieve maximum stability and grip on both asphalt and the pegs, and to facilitate the self-cleaning of the sole. The OrthoLite® footbed guarantees durable cushioning and is highly breathable, removable and machine washable.

An iconic design with attention to detail and technologies, such as the quick-lacing internal fastening, the rear reflective insert and the closure with a metal button featuring the MOMODESIGN logo.

Available in black, in sizes EU 38-48, with RRP £199.99.

FIREGUN-2 GTX

Thanks to its GORE-TEX® membrane, the FIREGUN-2 GTX is devised to accommodate various riding requirements, from everyday commuting to day trips, guaranteeing waterproofness and climate comfort. Made from a breathable engineered fabric and fitted with a GORE-TEX® Extended Comfort Footwear membrane, the boot ensures feet remain dry even in heavy rain for total climate comfort. The lacing and Velcro band fastening, which is customised with a metal button featuring the MOMODESIGN logo, completes the design, making it even more functional.

Similar to the FIREGUN-1 WP, the malleolus, toe and heel counter are covered by reinforcements for added safety, and for comfort, there’s a running-derived sole and EVA cushioned midsole fitted with an innovative ZPLATE® insert. For maximum stability when riding or walking, there’s a Groundtrax® tread in wear-resistant rubber. The OrthoLite® footbed guarantees durable cushioning and is highly breathable, removable and machine washable.

Available in black, in sizes EU 38-48, with RRP £169.99.

FIREGUN-3 WP

With a contemporary and sporty design, the FIREGUN-3 WP strikes the perfect balance between bold silhouettes and soft shapes. It is the essence of the MOMODESIGN trainer line: mid-cut boots designed for the urban motorcyclist in search of versatility, walking freedom and comfort in everyday use. Thanks to TCX’s meticulous research of the most sophisticated fabric technologies the FIREGUN-3 WP is made of a breathable engineered fabric with reflective side inserts. The internal lining has a waterproof membrane and the quick-lacing fastening system has a lace-storage pocket on the tongue to complete its functional design.

The boot is fully CE-approved and the most vulnerable parts of the foot, such as the malleolus, toe and heel counter, are covered by inserts and reinforcements which do not compromise the fit of the sneaker.

FIREGUN-3 WP is comfortable both when walking and when riding, thanks to the running-derived sole and the cushioned EVA midsole and ZPLATE® insert, which optimises the longitudinal bending and guarantees transversal rigidity. The wear-resistant Groundtrax® tread has been designed to achieve maximum stability and grip on the asphalt and on the peg, and to facilitate the self-cleaning of the sole. The OrthoLite® footbed guarantees durable cushioning and is highly breathable, removable and machine washable.

Available in black or army green, in sizes EU 38-48, with RRP £149.99.

FIREGUN-3 WP WOMAN

The FIREGUN-3 WP is also available for the female rider. Featuring the same technical fabrics and design features, the FIREGUN-3 WP WOMAN is embellished by modern details and finishes with a completely black look that emphasises the bold silhouette, plus iridescent lace covers, customised metal lace eyelets and the MOMODESIGN logo positioned at the back of the boot.

Available in black, in sizes EU 35-42, with RRP £149.99.

FIREGUN-3 AIR

The FIREGUN-3 model is also available in the AIR version, which is ideal for urban use during warmer weather. The combination of breathable engineered fabric and mesh for the upper construction, together with the internal lining made with the same technology, guarantees comfort and ventilation when riding in warm weather conditions. The quick-lacing fastening, lace storage pocket on the tongue and the OrthoLite® footbed – which is highly breathable and cushioned – complete its comfort and superior performance.

Available in black with side inserts in army green for a technical look, in sizes EU 38-48, with RRP £149.99.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.comor call 01425 478936.

