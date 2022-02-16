Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

In partnership with QuintEvents, the new MotoGP™ Premier platform will provide exclusive packages with unique experiences in MotoGP™.

Dorna Sports is thrilled to announce the launch of MotoGP™ Premier. As part of an exciting new partnership with industry experts QuintEvents, MotoGP™ Premier is set to offer fans exclusive experiences and behind-the-scenes access like never before, opening the doors to truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

This long-term partnership between Dorna Sports and QuintEvents, beginning with the 2022 season, sees the launch of the new MotoGP™ Premier platform, providing a range of new experiences for the millions of fans who flock through the gates during a MotoGP™ season. From tailor-made weekends in the MotoGP VIP Village™ to grandstand tickets with additional exclusive experiences, MotoGP™ Premier will redefine what it means to attend a Grand Prix.

QuintEvents is already established as an authorised agency for the MotoGP VIP Village™. With a wealth of experience and expertise in sports and entertainment hospitality, QuintEvents is the perfect partner for MotoGP™ Premier as a new era of exclusive fan experiences begins – bigger and better than ever before.

Keith Bruce, President of QuintEvents International: “MotoGP is a world class sports organisation, and QuintEvents are elated to announce this long-term global partnership with the MotoGP and Dorna family. We look forward to the global launch of MotoGP Premier, the ultimate way to see and experience a MotoGP event from the inside. Fans will have unprecedented VIP access to MotoGP with unique tours of exclusive areas and behind the scenes, as well as appearances from the premier riders of the sport.”

Marc Saurina, Senior Director of Global Commercial Partnerships at Dorna Sports: “We are delighted to begin this new journey with QuintEvents, who have an incredible record of excellence and expertise. It’s a pleasure to announce our new project, MotoGP Premier, which will revolutionise what we offer fans at each Grand Prix, with the widest range of opportunities and experiences yet. We’re excited to get going and begin to welcome fans via MotoGP Premier!”

To find out more about MotoGP™ Premier, head to motogppremier.com.

About QuintEvents

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of Official Ticket and Hospitality packages to many of the world’s most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, with offices in six countries, QuintEvents’ innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands.

QuintEvents has a portfolio of 20+ official property partnerships servicing over 90 events including Formula 1®, NBA, Kentucky Derby®, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, The Open Championship, College Football National Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett-Jackson, NHL®, MotoGP™, Presidents Cup and THE PLAYERS Championship.

