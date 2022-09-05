Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Hot (and cold) off the press! Muc-off’s Technical Riders Short Sleeve Base Layer has just dropped!

Muc-Off, the global leaders in motorcycle and bicycle care and maintenance, are proud to launch their new Technical Riders Short Sleeve Base Layer as one of this season’s rider essential products.

Developed in-house with riders in mind, Muc-Off’s base layer has been built and tested for comfort and performance in all riding conditions.

Whether you’re a fair-weather rider or winter warrior, Muc-Off’s technical base layer is designed to regulate your body temperature through all riding seasons.

Engineered with a high-wicking 3D knit fabric that rapidly removes moisture from your body, it’s a one-piece solution to leaving you cool and dry on summer rides and toasty-

warm, without the sweat on chilly ones!

Noticing “social distancing” at bike meets still? It also contains an Anti-Bacterial fabric treatment technology, that prevents odour causing bacteria, leaving you and your base layer fresher for longer.

So, whatever the weather, whatever the ride, our Technical Riders Short Sleeve Base Layer is the perfect fit for you!

“Every biker knows, being too cold on a bike causes lack of concentration but being too hot can be equally as distracting. Our Technical Riders Short Sleeve Base Layer was specifically designed to tackle both issues as well as being a stylish essential to your motorcycle gear.” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

The high stretch fabric provides a soft compressive fit and the circular knitted construction combined with minimal flatlock seams, means chafing is kicked to the curb.

At just $69.99, you can ride into any season looking like part, with no compromise on comfort and freshness.

Available direct online at www.muc-off.com, all Muc-Off global dealer networks and select e-retailers.

