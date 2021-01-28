The FIM launches a new MiniGP platform on the Road to MotoGP™, in partnership with Dorna Sports.

The FIM and Dorna Sports are delighted to announce a new platform on the Road to MotoGP™: the FIM MiniGP World Series. Unifying and standardising MiniGP competitions from around the world under the same umbrella, the series aims to create an equal platform for young riders worldwide – and increase their skill and opportunity on the Road to MotoGP™.

The FIM MiniGP World Series will comprise MiniGP competitions organised by one or more FMNs or CONUs across the globe that sign up to be part of the new initiative, with each competition in the Series adhering to the same set of sporting and technical regulations in order to standardise competition. MiniGP Cups or competitions wishing to be included as part of the new Series – and thereby gain Road to MotoGP™ status – can be either national in nature or representing a larger geographical area at a regional or continental level.

Races must take place on karting circuits that meet minimum standards set by the FIM or national federation in question, who will also decide on the minimum circuit length. Riders must be between 10 and 14 years old, competing on equal Ohvale GP-0 160 machinery. The official single tyre supplier for all the FIM MiniGP World Series will be Pirelli, with a standard tyre allocation given per event.

A minimum of four events comprising a minimum of eight races must be included on the calendar, with a minimum number of 15 permanent riders in each competition. The first event must take place by July 2021, and the final event of the season should be held no later than the 17th of October. At the end of the season, the top competitors will be offered some incredible opportunities.

The champion of every national, regional, or continental MiniGP cup will be given the opportunity to participate in a World Final, which will take place during the week leading up to the final MotoGP™ event of the season. The winner of the World Final will, subject to age and location/nationality, will secure a spot in one of the Road To MotoGP™ programs on the next rung of their career ladder.

The top riders from each national, regional, or continental MiniGP cup will also have – depending on their age and location – either direct access to the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup selection or the availability of entry into the Honda British Talent Cup, Northern Talent Cup or European Talent Cup.

Jorge Viegas, FIM President: “The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first step for all the young kids on their path to achieve their dream and reach the FIM MotoGP World Championship! This is the starting point that was missing in the ‘Road to MotoGP’ that will allow every talented rider to step on the ‘podium’, with an extremely low budget. Also, this FIM/Dorna initiative puts the National Federations at the forefront of the system, because it is up to them to fully organise the national series and to hand-pick the best from each country, that will be present in the World Final in Valencia. Dorna and the FIM have been working on this project for a few years now; it is now becoming a reality and I would like to thank our Promoter and give an additional incentive to all our affiliated federations.”

Valerio da Lio, CEO of OHVALE: “It is a dream coming true! We are very proud to be part of the FIM MiniGP World Series project. This is an important step in the growth of motorcycling at international level. For many years Ohvale has been creating a solid basis for the growth of new talented riders at an international level and, thanks to the involvement of its sales network and national federations. Ohvale has spread a new philosophy for young motorcyclists: equal bikes for all and sealed engines, because it is the rider who makes the difference. We thank FIM and Dorna for choosing OHVALE for the new FIM MiniGP World Series.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “The Road to MotoGP is very important to us and I’m very proud to see another initiative added to our talent promotion portfolio, in partnership with the FIM. The FIM MiniGP World Series will play an important role in standardising competition for young riders around the world, helping their talent to shine on a level playing field and creating more opportunities than ever before. We are delighted to collaborate on this new project and see it become reality, and we can’t wait to see the talent that emerges from the Series in the future. The FIM MiniGP World Series is the perfect stepping-stone for young riders who are just beginning their Road to MotoGP and will not only help us discover MotoGP talent of the future, but also increase the breadth of the MotoGP fanbase and the number of young athletes who take up motorcycle racing.”

