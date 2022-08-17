Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After 10 years, the world’s best adventure case just got better!

For over ten years, Quad Lock has provided millions around the world with a trustworthy case to mount their phone to their bicycle, motorcycle, car, boat, helicopters and so much more. Now, the premium solution in phone mounting has elevated its system to another level.

Introducing Quad Lock MAG™, a brand new range led by a MagSafe compatible phone case that is thinner and flatter than the original Quad Lock Case.

Now customisable, the Quad Lock MAG™ case can be transformed using any of the six coloured magnetic rings – colours include blue, grey, red, orange, green, and pink to add an element of uniqueness to an everyday essential.

With existing Quad Lock users in mind, Quad Lock ensured that the new case is compatible with all existing Quad Lock mounts, allowing customers to mount their phones securely for every adventure.

“Quad Lock has proven itself over the past 10 years to be the most durable, and reliable way to securely mount your smartphone. Quad Lock MAG is an evolution of our system which we have developed to meet the ever-growing needs of our customers and technology.

With the introduction of Quad Lock MAG, we now offer quick and convenient magnetic

mounting for everyday life as well as our secure twist lock mounting for every adventure. It’s the best of both Worlds in a single case!”

The Quad Lock MAG™ range includes two new Quad Lock MAG™ Heads in both a wireless

charging and standard version. The new Quad Lock MAG™ Heads feature accurate alignment in both portrait and landscape, added shear resistance over ordinary MagSafe products and fast wireless charging (for the wireless charging option of course).

To add to this collection, Quad Lock has also released 4 new mounts.

Adding to the Car Range are the Quad Lock Vent Mount and Adhesive Dash/Console Mount. Joining the already renowned Windscreen Suction mount, these three options provide Quad Lock customers with endless phone mounting possibilities.

Alongside the new car mounts, the introduction of Quad Lock MAG™ sees two new premium wireless charging options for the home or office. The Dual Desktop Wireless Charger and Wireless Charging Pad have built-in magnets for perfect alignment, allowing users to fast charge their phone with added convenience.

Click here to learn more about the new Car and Desk Mounts

Upon release Quad Lock MAG™ will support the following devices:

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone SE (3rd Gen), iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone SE (2nd Gen), and Universal Adaptor (compatible with any Quad Lock MAG™ range except wireless charging and rings). Further device support will be released shortly.

Buy the Quad Lock MAG™ Range: www.quadlockcase.net/mag

For more Quad Lock UK News check out our dedicated page Quad Lock UK

or head to the official Quad lock UK website www.quadlockcase.co.uk

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security