Muc-Off, the global leaders in bicycle and motorcycle care, are stoked to announce the launch of a truly ground-breaking new product. Introducing Punk Powder: The world’s first plastic-free bike cleaner.

Muc-Off have been the bike-washing benchmark since they first arrived on the scene in 1994, and this latest innovation is no exception. Delivering epic cleaning performance, Punk Powder is an all-eco, smaller and more convenient cleaner, that’s safe for the environment as well as all types of bikes.

Sustainability is built in, with a state-of-the-art formula made from readily biodegradable ingredients, 75% of which are plant-based. The product comprises of two small but mighty 30g powder sachets, which can each be made into 1 litre of cleaner by simply adding water. This means huge carbon footprint reductions for the brand, as Punk Powder uses 92% less packaging than the equivalent 2 litres of regular bike cleaner.

Producing the world’s first plastic-free bike cleaner was a huge task in itself, but the real challenge was creating a product that had incredible cleaning power, while also being readily biodegradable and using as many plant-based ingredients as possible. The team worked tirelessly for over three years, developing over 20 variations, before landing on the winning formula.

“This has been a real passion project for us as we continue our mission to reduce single-use plastic. Punk Powder embodies everything Muc-Off stands for, a marriage of high performance and sustainability. It had to be just as good as our other bike cleaners, but in a more environmentally focused and convenient format. The team have done an epic job producing something truly game-changing and totally plastic-free. We can’t wait to get more riders shredding then cleaning their bikes with Punk Powder – it’ll help us all do our bit for Mother Nature!” – Alex Trimnell, CEO at Muc-Off.

Formulated using the latest technological advancements, the fast-dissolving powder lets users quickly clean their machines so they can get back to the important business of riding them. To activate Punk Powder, it’s as simple as refilling an old, washed-out Nano Tech cleaner bottle, adding the powder and shaking. Riders can even take their eco-warrior status to the next level, by using rainwater to refill their bottles. Any type of water can be used providing it’s clean, offering the opportunity to clean a machine during an adventure ride or after a race.

Punk Powder has also paved the way for another eco-innovation, the all-new Bottle For Life. It’s an ultra-long-lasting aluminium bottle, complete with a non-toxic, food-grade silicone base that provides protection and stability. Punk Powder and the new Bottle For Life will be sold as a bundle, to give customers the chance to enjoy the ultimate green-cleaning solution.

The launch of these products comes following Muc-Off’s recent announcement of their new Project Green commitment to save 200 tonnes of plastic by 2023. Punk Powder will play a key role in the brand achieving this ambitious target.

With Punk Powder also being water-free, it’s significantly lighter and smaller to ship around the world. This is helping to dramatically reduce the brand’s CO2 impact throughout their entire global supply chain. Globally, Muc-Off calculate that by using Punk Powder, more than 61 tonnes of plastic will be saved per year.

Punk Powder is vegan and vegetarian friendly, and like all Muc-Off products, never tested on animals. The packaging is 100% plastic-free and petroleum-free and is made from more than 50% renewable raw materials, with vegetable-based inks used for printing on the packaging. Each sachet is compostable and certified to EN 13432 standard, so riders can enjoy conscience-free cleaning. The two sachets come packed in a recycled FSC card box, which even comes with instructions for converting it into a handy funnel, so no powder will go to waste.

Muc-Off will be using everything they’ve learned creating this ground-breaking formula to continue reducing their environmental impact across the entire product range.

Thanks to their latest innovation, the future is looking greener than ever for this famously pink, bike-cleaning powerhouse.

Punk Powder is priced at £14.99 for two 30g sachets, while the Bottle For Life bundle is priced at £29.99.

Both products will be launching on 29th July 2021 and are available exclusively at muc-off.com.

For more Muc-Off motorcycle news check out our new dedicated page Muc-Off News

or visit official Muc-Off Moto website muc-off.com/moto

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

