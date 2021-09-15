Apple release a statement declaring that “Exposure to vibrations, like those generated by high-powered motorcycle engines, might impact iPhone cameras”

This prompted a tidal wave of articles across tech and motorcycle publishers and saw a dramatic increase in Google searches for “iPhone vibration”. Likely from panicking riders that use a smartphone mount on their motorbike to navigate their journey.

But there’s a number of users that are already well aware of this issue, with no cause for concern as they already have the solution, thanks to Quad Lock’s Vibration Dampener.

Released in October 2020, Quad Lock’s Vibration Dampener has been widely praised for its success protecting iPhone cameras from harmful vibrations.

The team at Quad Lock worked stringently to “understand, design, develop and then test a Vibration Dampening solution that gives riders complete confidence in mounting all new model smartphones to any motorcycle.”

More than 500 Quad Lock customers were involved in a user trial before its release and the Vibration Dampener was put through extreme performance testing with award-winning engineers and scientists specialising in vibration technology for transport, defence and infrastructure.

Featuring a dual chassis suspension system with precision engineered silicone grommets, the Vibration Dampener absorbs vibrations to protect your smartphone’s camera.

Compatible with all Quad Lock Motorcycle Mounts and the Quad Lock Motorcycle USB Charger, the Quad Lock Vibration Dampener reduces over 90% of high frequency vibrations produced by motorcycles.

What started out as an iPhone Bike Mount on Kickstarter back in 2011, the Quad Lock® range has expanded into a full suite of options, with the motorcycle category becoming an increasing part of the Quad Lock community. The release of the Quad Lock® Vibration Dampener is simply the latest in this long line of impressive products.

Quad Lock Vibration Dampener is shipping worldwide from:

www.quadlockcase.net

