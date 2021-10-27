Irf 2022 Custom Indian Motorcycle Show

Six classes to showcase young, rising talent and the wild creativity of experienced creators

Next year’s IRF22 will gather riders from all over Europe and beyond to enjoy an action-packed weekend close to the historical city centre of Budweis (České Budějovice). As part of the festival from June 10th to 12th, custom builders and Indian Motorcycle dealers are invited to present their most exhilarating customised Indian Motorcycle and celebrate the design versatility of the Indian Motorcycle brand and its rich history.

The contest is committed to showcasing the talent of young, rising talent and the wild creativity of experienced custom creators. With six classes to choose from, there are plenty of options for builders and painters to showcase their exceptional craftsmanship to riders from more than 30 countries. All entries are welcome with creativity encouraged for entirely transformed bikes, insane custom motorcycle concepts, unusual design projects, or spectacular masterpieces. The only limits are the designer’s imagination and engineering skills. However, the motorcycle must run, be rideable, and should preferably be road legal in the European Union, or at least the country of original registration.

All participating bikes will be presented at the Indian Motorcycle village close to the main stage where a judging panel will assess them in six distinct classes.

• Indian Scout / Bobber

• Bagger 23″

• 2022 Indian Chief

• Indian Thunderstroke 111 – 116

• Indian FTR Flat Track Style Scrambler

• Custom paint / Airbrush Master

The international jury members will also choose one builder for the grand winner of “Best in Show”.

Whether it is a first build or the latest work from an established builder in the custom scene, entries should be submitted as early as possible by using the form at:

https://www.indianridersfest.eu/custom-indian-motorcycle-show/

The closing date for entries is Tuesday 31st May 2022 and there is no entry fee.



Key Features of IRF22

With participants from more than 30 countries, the IRF22 will be an international event where riders meet to pursue the same passion for the iconic Indian Motorcycle brand, regardless of their language or cultural background. However, the event is not just for Indian Motorcycle riders, all riders are welcome regardless of the brand they ride. With the Demo Fleet on hand these riders can also get their first experience on an Indian Motorcycle.

• Indian Motorcycle Demo Fleet

• Riders will need to present valid driving license, complete protective riding gear

(helmet, eye protection, long sleeve top and pants with high shoes)

• Custom Indian Motorcycle show

• Win a custom Indian Chieftain Limited

• Legendary 25 km Parade Ride

• Prepared Sat-Nav routes: Discover the region around Budweis

• Exhibitors Village

• Live stage with EN, DE, FR and CZ language announcements

• Technicians on site

• Chillvillage Glamping

• Non-stop secured parking & free shuttle bus

• Gastro court with Cashless transaction

Full details of the IRF22 can be found at the event websites.

IRF22 Websites

EN: indianridersfest.eu

FR: indianridersfest.fr

DE: indianridersfest.de

CZ: indianridersfest.cz

IRF22 Social Links

Facebook: IndianRidersFestBudweis

Instagram: indianridersfest

Indian Riders Fest Contact

Jean-Marie Guyon

Event Manager Indian Riders Fest 2022

[email protected]

For more information on Indian Motorcycle visit IndianMotorcycle.eu

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/

