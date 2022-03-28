Click here for more info on Bike4Life Fest

Only a handful of names have raced at the venue before as the lightweight class takes on Termas de Rio Hondo.

2022 marks a long-awaited return to the Autodromo de Termas Rio Hondo, and for the Moto3™ class it promises an interesting weekend. The last time we raced at the venue it was Jaume Masia on top, before his tenure with Red Bull KTM Ajo although the Spaniard was still on a KTM. Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) and most recent winner Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) are the other names who’ve found some success in the land of tango, but for the majority of the field it’s unchartered territory. Once again, that could prove key – or a great leveller for many.

Masia will be hoping to repeat his success, and he’s the only returner who’s been on the podium at the track, which is an understatement for taking victory from pole. But Foggia’s show of form last time out – seconds clear despite Mandalika being a brand new venue for everyone – is a warning shot for the field, and he had pace in Qatar too to come from the back.

For Migno, meanwhile, the pace was there again at Mandalika, but the bad luck hit too as Sasaki misjudged a last lap move and both went down. Both will be heartened by more good speed but looking to hit back, and the Japanese rider earned a Long Lap penalty for his error that he’ll have to overcome. Add in Suzuki as he settles in at Leopard, and Toba looking for his second podium of the season, and the veteran armada is a substantial one to overcome.

Izan Guevara (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team), however, had some stunning speed on new turf and the number 28 took his first podium of the season. He duelled it out with teammate and 2021 title challenger Sergio Garcia (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) too, who seemed like he could have had the pace to try and cut into Foggia’s lead but couldn’t make a break for it and had to settle for fourth. Will both the GASGAS riders be back up at the front once again? So far you wouldn’t bet against it, although Garcia missed the 2019 Argentina GP race due to a crash in Warm Up – so it’s new turf, in terms of race distance, for both.

Meanwhile Lombok also saw a new name on the podium: Carlos Tatay (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP). The Spaniard took an emotional rostrum finish and in some style, slicing his way back through despite a Long Lap penalty. Could that open the floodgates to see the former Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion at the front more often? And what about Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3)? The Turk was only just off the podium after the heat of the last lap battle as his 2022 pace continues.

However, the rookies will be aware that many of the more experienced riders in the field, including the likes of Garcia, Guevara and Öncü, don’t have experience in Argentina. Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) more than many as he races at the closest he has to a home Grand Prix for the moment – and after taking that sixth place in Qatar and then a front row in Indonesia before some bad luck on Sunday. Mario Aji (Honda Team Asia) will be wanting to replicate his pace after a stunning home weekend and first points too, and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Academy) likewise took his first points in Lombok – creating a good building block for the Brit. Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) will now join the fold too after injury kept the 2021 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Champion sidelined from the first two rounds, but there are plenty of debutants and they’ll all see opportunity in Termas de Rio Hondo.

Is Foggia the favourite after his speed at Mandalika? Will his fellow veterans have more for the Italian in Argentina? Or will the two-year break prove a great leveller for the newer faces on the grid? Find out at 12:00 (GMT -3) on Sunday the 3rd of April!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 5

1 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 34

2 Sergio Garcia (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 33

3 Izan Guevara (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 28

4 Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) – Honda – 25

5 Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech 3) – KTM – 24

