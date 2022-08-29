Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

After a history maker of a race last time out, the Japanese rider is already fourth overall…

A few races ago, Moto3™ seemed like the GASGAS show but after a recent rollercoaster of glory and a dash of disaster, everyone is talking about Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max). He won for the first time at Assen, he crashed out at Silverstone earning two Long Laps and denting Sergio Garcia’s (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) charge, but then he had something to prove at the Red Bull Ring… and prove it he did.

As low as 24th at one point in the race, the Japanese rider came back from those two Long Laps to win, and what a statement win it was. He’s now fourth overall and only a handful of points behind Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), who had a tougher Austria, and not so far from the top. Is it too late for a charge at the crown?

Garcia and teammate Izan Guevara won’t go down without a fight, but looking ahead they need to start hitting back soon. Misano is familiar turf, Aragon has seen Guevara stun in the past with three wins from three in JuniorGP™, but then we head for the flyaways and that could prove very good turf for former Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Champion Sasaki.

Before that though, there are also the home heroes this weekend to consider. Foggia will certainly be confident of some good form given his previous glory at the venue, and on home turf. His compatriots will be pushing hard too, and the likes of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) have shone on the Riviera di Rimini. Can they strike back?

Sasaki, former Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) all arrive with their own roll, but the GASGAS duo and the home heroes are eager to fight back. Tune in for another Moto3™ spectacular at 11am (GMT +2) on Sunday!

Moto3™ CHAMPIONSHIP: TOP 3

1 Sergio Garcia (Gaviota ASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 193

2 Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – 188

3 Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) – Honda – 144

