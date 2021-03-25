Following the last couple of months working closely with the ACU, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, FIM, Infront Moto Racing and the devolved UK Government’s we have the light at the end of the tunnel to go racing.

The 2021 season for the Official ACU British Motocross Championship for Adult and Youth riders will get underway on May 1st and 2nd at Culham in Oxfordshire. With Foxhill and Lyng taking place during May and all other rounds continue as per the original schedule.

More information will be published in the coming days in regard to the class allocation to each round.

Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

“The team have been working tirelessly over the past couple of months with the ACU, DCMS, St John Ambulance, FIM, Infront Moto Racing and the devolved Governments to get everything in place for us to go racing in 2021. I understand pushing the start of season back to May, may not be ideal for many however this will allow all our riders the opportunity to get in a month’s worth of bike time before the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship gets underway. The team and I look forward to seeing you all at Round 1 at Culham.”

