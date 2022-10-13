Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Thursday Talking Points: quotes from Quartararo, Bagnaia, Aleix Espargaro, Miller, Marc Marquez, Oliveira, Gardner and Guevara.

We are back where we belong as Phillip Island gets ready for action, and two Press Conferences saw us hear from Championship hopefuls and recent headline-stealers alike on Thursday. The first saw Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) sit down alongside Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) and home hero Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), and then it was over to Miguel Oliveira (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Remy Gardner (Tech3 KTM Factory Racing) and Moto3™ title hopeful Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team).

Here are some key quotes!

FABIO QUARTARARO

What happened in Buriram and how frustrating was it compared to dry conditions?

“I expected a much better race, of course. We made a mistake from the beginning, starting from really high pressure, and at the end of the race, of course, it was tough. I took the decision not to talk to the media, I apologise to all the people that were in Thailand. So, it was especially tough, no feeling, and that was a tough one.”

Thoughts about Yamaha at Phillip Island:

“It’s one of my favourite tracks – really fast – and in 2019, I twisted my ankle in FP1, I couldn’t do a lot of practice, and in the second corner, I just went to the grass. So, not a lot of experience, but really looking forward to being here again.”

How are you feeling about the title race? How tough is it to not think too much about the Championship?

“Well, I think we have to think about the Championship. But actually, I want to take it race-by-race, because in the end, it’s almost like the beginning of the Championship right now. We are almost equal points with Pecco but I don’t only see Pecco. Of course, Aleix is here, Jack, Enea… So, we are five in not a lot of points. Okay, top three’s a little bit closer, but I think we have to think race-by-race, and I think this one can be a good one for us.”

Does experience of last two years make you better equipped to deal with pressure?

“Yes. Especially 2020 was a year when I was fast, we had a problem in Yamaha, but apart from that, I was always looking at my first rival – I think it was Joan at that stage – and actually last year I won, but I need to be fast in all the circumstances. Having the title from last year, it brings me a lot of confidence and much more experience, so of course the experience of the last two years helps me a lot to be calm a lot in this situation.”

FRANCESCO BAGNAIA

P3 felt like one of the most important podiums of the year, you must be really looking forward to Phillip Island:

“Yeah I’m really looking forward to riding here, it’s one of my favourite tracks. I think for everyone it’s the same because it’s wonderful to ride here. In 2019 it was my best race in the calendar and I enjoy racing here, I think now our potential is so much higher with the new fairing, the engine of the bike in circumstances like this track can help a lot. Let’s see what we can do.”

What is it you like about this track and how do you think the GP22 will fair this weekend?

“More than the bike I think I’ve improved myself more from 2019. I think the biggest difference is the handling of the bike, because the chassis is more or less the same, not so many changes apart from the fairing which has helped us this year a lot in fast corners. So I think in this track it will help us more.”

What are your thoughts in terms of the title chase?

“Like Fabio said, it’s like we’re starting the Championship. We’re five riders who have the possibility to win the title. For sure me and Fabio have more possibility because we are more in front, but Aleix is not so far and we already know that this year everything can change, so Enea and Jack have a possibility. So let’s see. I think our potential is very high, we are in a good moment so let’s use it.”

Will you chat to Casey and Valentino about Phillip Island?

“Yeah also today I’ve spoken to Casey a bit. For sure it’s very important to try and take advice from him, for sure it’s the best way possible to learn something from him in this track so I will try to understand everything.”

ALEIX ESPARGARO

Positives from Thailand, gaining points on Quartararo?

“Yeah, obviously we struggled in dry conditions in Buriram. We improved a little bit in the Warm Up, in the last moment, but definitely in the wet I was not that bad. I think I was able to fight for the sixth, seventh place, but obviously with the Long Lap Penalty, it was difficult. It was a shame because I lost a lot of points, but anyway, I accept it and I’m moving forward with just 20 points to the leader after Buriram, so I’m looking forward to riding on the Island.”

How confident are you of being in the podium fight this weekend?

“I can’t wait to try the ’22 Aprilia here at Phillip Island because in the fast tracks this year, the bike has been very competitive – in Assen, Argentina… Many tracks where you don’t use the brakes, the bike was very competitive. So, in this track, I think the bike will work very good, and I can’t wait to try it because it’s a place where you normally enjoy riding, so I can’t wait.”

Which particular parts of the track do you think will suit this year’s Aprilia?

“Difficult to know, but with the downforce we have this year due to the wings, if we compare to 2019, I think the first corner will be better. Also, the last corner will be much better – the bike will turn a little bit more – for sure, it’s not really a demanding circuit for the engine, but anyway, this year’s bike is a lot stronger, so in the straight, also, it will be helpful. So, let’s see how the bike works.”

Is the plan to attack for Championship but not make mistakes in final three Grands Prix?

“Yeah, which is not easy. To attack and make no mistakes is not easy, but yes, it’s time to deliver, it’s time to attack, we have to recover some points. Twenty points is not so much but, in three races, it’s not going to be easy, I know for sure, but I will try my best. For me now, it’s not more about being constant but to attack, to try to race more than ever in the season, and I will try from this weekend.”

JACK MILLER

On his wedding:

“Up until about Tuesday it took me to recover but we made it down here which is a positive. But no I mean it was an amazing point for us in our life and also to break it up in these races back on this side of the world, it was nice to get a lot of the team there, a lot of friends and family, friends from the paddock, it was awesome.”

How good was Zarco’s singing?

“Yeah fantastic. We managed to slot him in, I managed to save a bit on the old wedding singer so that was decent too. He did a good job actually, I think he might be sorted once he’s finished racing.”

How much you looking forward to be back in front of your home crowd?

“Yeah I’m buzzing, it’s great to be back on this side of the world as I’ve been saying in the lead up to this in Japan and Thailand. Feels so good to be riding bikes on this side of the world and eventually coming home. It felt so good to be crossing that bridge yesterday with all the Aussie fans, such a massive country and those guys ride from far and wide to make it here. Australia is a very motorsport hungry country I guess you could say and they’re dedicated fans that’s for certain, to be able to do that in the pouring rain in Phillip Island was something special. Feels awesome to be heading back here. Heading back across the bridge and getting to do a quick lap with those guys, there’s no circuit like this on the calendar or in the world. You know coming down the Gardner Straight and you’re looking out over the ocean, this place needs no introduction. I think myself and everyone is looking forward to heading out in FP1.”

Is there less pressure on you and could you take a few more risks?

“Pressure is for tyres isn’t it? Fabio knows about that… I feel as Aleix said, 20 points back with three races left isn’t ideal, so 40 points is less than ideal. But we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing, I’m enjoying riding the bike at the minute and I’m having a ball with it, so if we can continue to have fun, pull some decent results, we’ll see where we end up in the end.”

Are you free to race on Sunday or are there any instructions?

“Of course you do but at the end of the day these guys have a battle between themselves. I’ll try not to do anything silly in there but it’s every rider’s dream to win their home Grand Prix, it feels awesome to be back here on a factory bike and yeah if we can try to challenge for that on Sunday there’s no doubt I’ll be going for it.”

MIGUEL OLIVEIRA

Chances of being in podium fight this weekend?

“I mean, Phillip Island is always a special track in terms of weather. It’s always a little bit cold and it will be for sure a challenge for all of us to understand how we can be fast enough here. I just want to have good track time and get a good amount of laps, especially Friday. I was here in 2019 but I did not make all of the weekend, so it will be nice to get to ride again and see our potential.”

What are the challenges of the Phillip Island circuit and how do you think the KTM will perform?

“It’s a quite narrow track, it’s always very hard to find the flow across some key points in fast corners. The challenge really I think is temperature, tyre wear… the normal things that we usually have to deal with in a normal GP weekend, so I don’t expect it to be extremely different or difficult, apart from the challenges we normally have.”

Is there something in particular that suits your riding style here, and why do you enjoy it?

“It’s a track where you don’t brake too much, or to brake super-late is not a thing which can make you super-fast around here. You need to flow and you need to have some kind of aggressiveness, but also in a smooth way, to ride here, at least in the other categories. We’ll see tomorrow how it is, but it’s a track that I like quite a lot and I was successful in the other categories here. In the MotoGP™ it’s completely different, and hopefully I can adapt quickly.”

MARC MARQUEZ

How much have you missed racing here, do you feel you can be in the fight for the podium?

“Yeah of course nice to be back in Australia because it’s one of my favourite tracks but it’s the kind of race track you need to stay in a good way. If you’re fighting against the bike, against the lines and not riding in a good way, then you struggle a lot and it becomes more and more difficult every lap. It looks like the weather will also be tricky but it’s important for me to feel a step on my physical condition especially after Thailand, it took a long time to recover in the week I was at home. Now I feel better, it looks like the muscles are going in a good way. For me this will be the main target of the weekend, of course if I feel a step on my physical condition I will feel a step on riding performance.”

Is this a track where you can make up for some of the weak points on the Honda?

“This 2022 Honda is a Honda that makes me a bit confused. Sometimes I expect to be struggling a lot and then for some reason we’re going better. Theoretically, here we will struggle a bit but on the other hand it’s one of my favourite tracks, so yeah we will see. We sill start with a positive mentality and then during the weekend we will see where we are. It’s also a weekend where I need to try some things for the future which can affect the weekend a bit, but now it’s time to do it.”

How important has Doohan been and are you in regular contact?

“With Mick we have had many phone calls. Especially before the fourth surgery I spoke with him a lot because I had many doubts in my mind but then one advice he gave to me, because he was in a similar situation with the leg, but he said ‘maybe you can’t ride in the same way as before anymore, but you can ride in a different way and be competitive’. And that’s what I’m trying to do, step by step already in Thailand I feel a step. It’s true these next races will be important but my most important moment will be next winter where I need to train well, fix the things I want, to be competitive in 2023. Then, like Mick says, the future will answer you.”

How impressed have you been with Izan this year, and what advice would you give him?

“With Izan, two days ago we were in the same restaurant and I come to him and say ‘why were you so nervous in Thailand?’ And he said I was right, he was too nervous. Of course he just needs to follow his instinct, he’s a rider that just by his instinct, he’s fast. It’s not the last race, still many races to go so he has many chances to do it, and just enjoy this moment. Because he’s a rider that will be a good rider in Moto3 and a good rider in the future in the higher categories.”

REMY GARDNER

How much are you looking forward to this weekend?

“It’s definitely been a dream of mine since I was a little kid to race in MotoGP™, and even more at Phillip Island, being a home race. it’s nice to come back, as a Champion as well, which is pretty special, and of course riding a MotoGP™ bike with the best riders in the world. So, it’s a very special moment for me and hopefully we can have a better weekend than what we usually have.”

Which parts of the circuit are you looking forward to most on a MotoGP™ bike?

“For sure, the first few laps will be a bit terrifying but it should be okay. I think Turn 1, Turn 3, and Lukey Heights, they’re going to be pretty sick, so looking forward to ripping it around there.”

What was the pre-event in Melbourne like, and seeing the excitement to have MotoGP™ back in Australia for the first time since 2019?

“It was cool, we caused a little bit of havoc in Melbourne, but sorry to the firefighters. Yeah, it was cool, and the ride of course was awesome, and to do the two parade laps around the Island with more than 200 riders was pretty special. So, hopefully we can see more fans this weekend.”

How much are you looking forward to the challenge of WorldSBK and the motivation?

“Yeah, it’s a new challenge for me. I didn’t feel like it was over for me in MotoGP™ for myself, but that’s the way life is, and I’m always open to a new challenge. Hopefully I can be on a competitive package, fighting for podiums and wins next year, and it can be really nice.”

IZAN GUEVARA

Will you treat this like a normal weekend?

“Yeah of course, this weekend is my first opportunity in this category to win the world championship, but step by step because this circuit is new for me. It’s difficult because in Moto3, in all races, there’s a big group to win the race.”

Have you spoken to your team boss to get any advice?

“I haven’t spoken to him because he wasn’t in Japan or Thailand, but he’s here so I will speak to him to get some advice!”

How do you prepare for the weekend?

“I watch videos, I watched the last race here in 2019 and only this.”

How exciting is moving to Moto2 next year?

“I’m really happy for the jump to Moto2. But in this moment I only think about the Championship.”

MotoGP™ observes Minute of Silence in memory of Phil Read and Victor Steeman.

The paddock paid tribute to WorldSSP300 rider Victor Steeman and MotoGP™ Legend Phil Read on Thursday, observing a minute of silence in their memory. Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta was joined from riders across the classes and many more as the minute was observed in the Media Centre.

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security